DJIB Announces Google Drive Integration

DJIB Logo

DJIB, the creator of multi-cloud Web3 decentralised object storage framework, announces the integration of its storage with Google drive.

With Google Drive integration we made it even easier for non-technical users to save files as NFTs and add to them custom usage rights, licensing, certification and any other business logic.” — Moe Sayadi

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DJIB, the creator of multi-cloud Web3 decentralised object storage framework, announced today the integration of its consumer-facing decentralised storage with Google drive.



DJIB has developed and makes available decentralised storage solutions both for the consumer (DJIB Drive) and the enterprise (DJIB Decentralised Object Storage, which is the first enterprise grade decentralised storage, with end-to-end encryption and full Amazon AWS S3 compatibility).

While both the consumer and enterprise storage allow the easy saving of any stored file as NFT and adding business logic to it, the Google Drive integration will also make it possible for consumers to save as NFT any file from their Google Drive, and move files easily between Google Drive and DJIB. The effortless transfer of files between DJIB and Google drive removes the barriers between traditional cloud (Web2) and decentralised (Web3) storage and provides a seamless experience for the user. This should lead to the increased adoption of Web3 storage where files can be exposed to smart contracts and embedded into NFTs, as well as the easy transfer of important files into permanent storage, independent of the fate or control of any single commercial provider.



The DJIB CEO, Moe Sayadi, whose background is from Microsoft and Avaloq, said: “With Google Drive integration we made it even easier for non-technical users to move files seamlessly between Web2 and Web3 storage, save files as NFTs, and add to them custom usage rights, licensing, certification and any other business logic. We believe that adding business functionality to files by saving them as NFTs will lead the next wave of innovation through the combined potential of the blockchain and the Internet.”

About DJIB

DJIB (a unit of Djuno Ltd) is a blockchain technology company based in Switzerland developing solutions in decentralised data storage, multichain NFT bridging, and smart contracts.

You can test the DJIB drive at https://djib.io