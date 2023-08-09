Get Your Ducks in a Row Before Hunting Season Begins

CANADA, August 9 - Released on August 9, 2023

Hunting season is approaching, and the Ministry of Environment is reminding hunters that now is the time to plan and prepare.

Saskatchewan Hunters and Trappers Guide

Season start dates vary depending on the wildlife management zone, hunting method and game species. The Saskatchewan Hunters and Trappers Guide includes a comprehensive list of season dates that all hunters should know.

The guide also includes important information on hunting and trapping regulations, licences and fees, and highlights of what is new for 2023 - including new wolf hunting opportunities.

Visit saskatchewan.ca/hunting to download a copy of the guide.

Printed copies of the Saskatchewan Hunters and Trappers Guide are available at Ministry of Environment field offices with front counter service, licence issuers, conservation field offices and some provincial parks.

Hunting licences

Big Game Draw licences are available for purchase as of August 1. Regular licences are available beginning August 15.

Hunters have a few options to purchase a licence:

Online through the Hunting, Angling and Trapping Licence (HAL) system, any time of the day.

In person from any Saskatchewan hunting licence issuer.

In person at a Ministry of Environment office with front counter service or at select provincial park offices.

By phone at 1-855-848-4773 (you will require a credit card).

Hunters must provide their HAL identification number, or any other identification number previously added to their HAL account.

Permission to hunt on private lands

Approximately 85 per cent of the land in southern Saskatchewan is privately owned or controlled. Hunters are legally required to obtain consent from the landowner or occupant prior to hunting:

Consent can be provided in writing, orally or through signage.

Consent can be sought and provided by any method including in person, by telephone and through email.

On the website

The Government of Saskatchewan website has useful information that will inform every step of planning a hunting trip, including:

More information

For information on HAL accounts, visit saskatchewanhal.ca or call 1-888-773-8450.

For more information about hunting in Saskatchewan or to download the Saskatchewan Hunters and Trappers Guide, visit saskatchewan.ca/hunting.

If you have questions about hunting in Saskatchewan, contact the Ministry of Environment's Inquiry Centre at 1-800-567-4224 or centre.inquiry@gov.sk.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Val NicholsonMinistry of EnvironmentPrince AlbertPhone: 306-953-2459Email: Val.Nicholson@gov.sk.ca