Digital Commerce Leaders to Sponsor MPC23, Aug. 23-25 in Atlanta

MPC: The Digital Commerce Event MPC2023

MPC: The Digital Commerce Event Returns to Westin Atlanta Perimeter North

Our sponsors are shaping the future of commerce and creating a truly exceptional event.” — Marla Ellerman

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MPC23, the premier Digital Commerce Event, is honored to have the sponsorship of world-leading brands in tech, fintech, banking, merchant services and mobile app sectors for its 13th annual conference, themed ‘The Movement of Money,’ to be held Aug. 23-25, 2023 at the Westin Atlanta Perimeter North.

Marla Ellerman, Executive Director at MPC: The Digital Commerce Event, thanked this year’s honor roll of sponsors for their enthusiastic support, stating, “I can’t wait to welcome our attendees, exhibitors and sponsors to MPC23. Our sponsors are shaping the future of commerce and creating a truly exceptional event.”

Ellerman added that Tedd Huff, host of the popular Fintech Confidential podcast will be conducting live interviews throughout the conference. “We’re excited to launch our first trade show platform,” she said, thanking Epype for providing a new way for sponsors, speakers and attendees to connect, with a personalized mini page and NFC card.

***PLATINUM SPONSOR HONOR ROLL***

BalancedTrust

Chargebacks911

Payrix, a Worldpay brand

Relevantz

The Walker Group

***GOLD SPONSOR HONOR ROLL***

Kount, an Equifax Company

PayMaple

***SILVER SPONSOR HONOR ROLL***

AP Technology

PAX Technology

***BRONZE SPONSOR HONOR ROLL***

BlockchainNames.io

Bluefin

Dexter Howard Events

Discover Global Network

Five9

Green Rhino Recruitment

Inovatec

Integrated Financial Technologies

LegitScript

Merchant Advisory Services

MerchantE

Netevia

Paysafe

PayTech Women

Stratis

WeedTech US 2023

Ellerman went on to say that this year’s sponsors have been directly involved in multiple facets of event organization, including brainstorming about topics of interest and creating informative panel sessions, keynotes, live demos and more, adding, “Don’t miss your chance to be part of the Movement of Money!”

ABOUT MPC DIGITAL COMMERCE EVENT

MPC: The Digital Commerce Event is the premier annual conference and exhibition on the future of alternative payments worldwide. MPC is known for bringing together thought leaders, innovators and decision-makers from financial, technology, government, retail, marketing, and mobile industries to discuss the evolution of the payments industry. Attendees benefit from access to the world’s foremost experts in emerging payments and commerce, blockchain and digital currencies, cybersecurity and consumer privacy, customer experience and loyalty, and customer engagement and marketing. For more information, visit: https://mpcevent.com and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mpcevent and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/mpc-digital-commerce/

ABOUT MPC23

MPC23, which marks the 13th year of MPC: The Digital Commerce Event, will be held at the Westin Atlanta Perimeter North from August 23 to 25, 2023. Themed, “The Movement of Money,” the exclusive event will focus on alternative payment technologies in established and emerging markets, connecting participants with the future of commerce. For more information, visit https://mpcevent.com