Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Rockdale County

Rockdale County, GA (August 9, 2023) - The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Rockdale County, Georgia. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on August 9, 2023. One man was killed during the incident. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that at about 10:40 p.m., Walton County deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a person driving a 2001 GMC Yukon that had cancelled insurance. The driver of the Yukon, Charles Rice, 31, of Covington, refused to stop the SUV and accelerated away from deputies. Deputies pursued Rice into Rockdale County where they performed a precision immobilization technique (PIT) near 4300 Haralson Mill Rd.

Once the GMC came to a rest, Rice got out of the SUV and ran. Deputies tased Rice, who pulled a firearm from his waistband. Rice fired his weapon at deputies. The deputies returned fire, hitting Rice and killing him. A female passenger in the Yukon was not injured.

Rice had active felony arrest warrants at the time of the incident.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be given to the Rockdale County District Attorney’s Office for review.