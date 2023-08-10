Central California Interior Designer Wendy Glaister counts her blessings after landing 6 design awards.
Wendy Glaister a member of ASID, IDS and NKBA is the founder of her namesake interior design studio.
Wendy Glaister Interiors, was recently awarded Best of Houzz, Best Bathroom, for this exquisite design that features timeless blue & white hues with classic chrome finishes.
Wendy Glaister Interiors Earthen Elegance Project was awarded b2023 Best Individual Residential Space (Over 3,000 sq. ft.)
Wendy Glaister shares insights on how fostering relationships with local businesses has led to award-winning projects at multiple design competitions.
To say that we are blessed to do what we do is an understatement. I am so grateful for the faith that our clients bestow in our partnership and for being awarded 6 design awards this summer.”MODESTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning designer, Wendy Glaister is counting her blessings after being awarded (6) prestigious design awards this summer. Highlighting her residential and commercial projects, she shares insights on how fostering relationships and creating partnerships with local businesses and experienced craftspeople has led to award-winning projects at multiple design competitions.
— Wendy Glaister, owner and principal, Wendy Glaister Interiors
Wendy Glaister, owner and principal, of Wendy Glaister Interiors shared, “To say that we are blessed to do what we do is an understatement. So many opportunities exist to make a special place for our clients and their families. I am so grateful for the faith that our clients bestow in our collective partnership. We come alongside them and offer our aesthetic, expertise, project management skills, and the technical knowledge that will make pulling their project together fun, not frustrating.”
Wendy Glaister opened her namesake firm after a conversation with her grandmother. “Everyone knows you were born to be a designer, Wendy. Why don’t you do it?” she asked. Still operating on her grandmother’s advice, Wendy has expanded her interior design business and celebrates designing luxury residences throughout California for 17 years. Her firm's award-winning residential and commercial projects have been published in numerous magazines, won countless awards, and she afforded her the opportunity to travel the country speaking about the business of interior design, overcoming obstacles, and fulfilling your calling through creative entrepreneurship.
Houzz recently awarded Wendy Glaister Interiors with a Best of Houzz, Bathroom of the Week, for their firm’s stunning update to a local couple's ranch-style Manteca home. Their firm was hired alongside Builder Dean Adkins to reimagine the layout and relocate a closet in order to enlarge the master bathroom. Stephanie Poulsen, WGI Design Associate, took the lead on this project and the result is a modern and stylish update to 1980s home that features timeless blue and white hues with classic finishes. The remodel focused on implementing innovative aging-in-place design to the master suite.
“Designing for our clients is a huge responsibility. In the Central Valley, we have a lot of hard-working farming families and I take great pride in our firm's ability to provide beautiful designs while exercising appropriate stewardship to make each client’s homes work for and look like them,” shared Wendy.
Wendy further shared that creating award-winning projects starts with the partnerships you foster working with skilled tradespeople and local craftspeople as well as her photographer Mark Verschelden. “All I have is a picture in my mind of what I believe will make my clients happy. Without gifted general contractors and subcontractors, none of this would be possible. From the specialty retail showrooms, I frequent like Abe’s Discount Plumbing, Phillips Lighting & Home, House of Carpets, and Suite 52 Living to the incredibly skilled electricians, fabricators, cabinet builders, and tile setters - everyone has a critical role to play. Each member of our team is honestly a gift to me in my life and work. I am blessed to do this work alongside such incredible people. Stephanie Poulsen, my Design Associate, and I are thankful every day for our life in design and the clients we work with.”
Wendy Glaister Interiors was recently named California’s Most Attentive Full-Service Designer by Lux Life Magazine 2023, as well as receiving several Best of Houzz Awards for Service and Design.. She has also been awarded by the ASID CA Central/Nevada for several ANDYZ Awards including 2023 Best Individual Residential Space (Over 3,000 sq. ft.), and 2023 Best Showroom Design. Their firm has also been awarded City's Best for Interior Design 2023 & 209 Magazine’s Best of 209 Gold Award for Interior Design.
About Wendy Glaister Interiors
Wendy Glaister is the founder of her namesake interior design studio. A member of ASID, NKBA, and IDS, Wendy immediately sets clients and colleagues at ease with her warmth and engaging personality. She is an intent listener and a decisive problem solver. Collaboration with her patrons and craftspeople to produce stunning results …built environments tailored exclusively to each client’s residential or commercial space.
Wendy regularly donates her time to supporting the design community and has served as the chapter President of the Central California Nevada region of ASID. Each year she produces exclusive design tours where she hosts fellow designers for SF Decorator’s Showhouse, The San Francisco Design Center, and the SF Fall Show for ASID. Most recently she hosted the IDS Designer Experience at KBIS in partnership with NKBA in 2022 (Orlando) & 2023 (Las Vegas).
Wendy also works as a contributing editor on design for KBB Magazine, Furniture, Lighting & Decor, Home Accents Today, Stanislaus Magazine, and Las Vegas Market. She regularly highlights trends, brands that are friendly and responsive to designers, and best practices for business particularly in the areas of collaboration, branding, and luxury design. To experience her work visit her Design Portfolio: https://wendyglaisterinteriors.com/portfolio-2/.
Wendy Glaister
Wendy Glaister Interiors
info@wendyglaisterinteriors.com
Visit us on social media:
Other
Instagram
Facebook
LinkedIn