IndyGeneUS Expands Its Global Advisory Board with Former Department of Veteran Affairs Executive
Dr. Ryan Vega, former Chief Innovation Officer of the Department of Veteran Affairs joins IndyGeneUS advisory board.
The work IndyGeneUs is leading holds tremendous promise for where the future of precision medicine can take us."”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IndyGeneUS strengthens its position as a global leader in digital health transformation by welcoming former Chief Innovation Officer of the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA), Ryan Vega, MD to its global advisory board.
As a former executive to the largest value-based care modeling healthcare system, Dr. Vega was responsible for the significant growth and implementation of enterprise innovation. Dr. Vega brings a deep mix of clinical, technical, and business experience as IndyGeneUS seeks to drive precision health equity throughout the veteran population.
As a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB), Dr. Vega’ advisory support will enable the company to explore various initiatives that affect women and minority veterans throughout the US and globally.
“We are extremely excited to have Dr. Vega as part of our distinguished board," said IndyGeneUS Founder and CEO, Yusuf Henriques. "This is a value-add to IndyGeneUS’ innovative approach to addressing health equity and disparities within clinical trials.”
IndyGeneUS, pronounced indigenous, is a precision health company building the largest blockchain-encrypted repository of diasporic African and indigenous populations clinical and genomic data to democratize precision medicine and expedite the identification of disease drivers, biomarkers, and therapeutic targets for diseases disproportionately impacting underserved and underrepresented populations.
“The work IndyGeneUs is leading holds tremendous promise for where the future of precision medicine can take us - and for an often overlooked population. I am humbled for the opportunity to continue to serve and be a part of the future of global health," says Dr. Ryan Vega.”
To learn more about IndyGeneUS AI and its initiatives - visit IndyGeneUS.ai
