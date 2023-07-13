1863 Ventures Calls on ALIVE Podcast Network and Taja AI To Share the Power of Partnerships
How the go-to podcasting app for black culture is leveraging the power of AI
It wasn’t until an 1863 Ventures associate introduced me to Ibrahim Mohmed, the co-founder of TAJA AI…that my eyes were opened to what was possible through leveraging AI.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The ALIVE Podcast Network and their artificial intelligence partner, TAJA AI are slated to take over the 1863 Ventures webinar “The Power of Partnerships, Podcasting, and AI,” on Thursday, July 13th, at 1:30pm (est).
— Angel N. Livas
1863 Ventures, a black-led national business development nonprofit accelerator and venture capital fund for New Majority Founders (i.e., individuals who have been historically underestimated, including Black and Latino men and women) invited the duo shortly after their partnership was formed - to share best practices, while also providing the two minority-owned founders an opportunity to share what's possible when a podcast network leverages the power of AI.
“For the longest, I didn’t understand what the hype was all about as it related to AI technology,” said ALIVE Podcast Network founder, Angel N. Livas. “It honestly just seemed like the next big “buzz word” to associate your business with. It wasn’t until an 1863 Ventures associate introduced me to Ibrahim Mohmed, the co-founder of TAJA AI…that my eyes were opened to what was possible through leveraging AI.”
Podcast hosts are able to utilize TAJA as an SEO analyst, while also being able to upload their recorded episodes for the platform to scrub the internet for the most attractive titles, descriptions, hashtags, and keywords to make each episode more discoverable to prospective listeners.
These features are the perfect complement to the ALIVE Podcast Network, a platform created to amplify black voices, while also helping stimulate the black creative economy through better monetization options for cultural content.
“We look forward to kicking off this wonderful partnership with Angel,” said Ibrahim. “We are excited to reveal the inner workings of both our platforms; how they benefit one another, and our common goal of putting creators at the forefront and assisting them in growing their content businesses."
"At 1863, we hold true to the ethos that success is a team sport and we know that the ability to thrive in turbulent times is directly correlated with how well new majority founders are able to harness the power of partnerships, ” said Julius Maina, Director of Portfolio Services, 1863 Ventures.
To register to participate in the 1863 webinar on Thursday, July 13th at 1:30pm visit: https://lu.ma/59llw06h.
To learn more about TAJA AI, visit: https://Taja.ai and to learn more about ALIVE Podcast Network visit: https://alivepodcastnetwork.com.
