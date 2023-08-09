Maryland Creative Agency Completes Landmark Rebranding for Long-Standing Non-Profit

A preview of Providence's new brand identity.

Liquified Creative Has Revealed a New Brand Identity for Providence Center that Honors its History and Vision for the Future.

Our branding work followed a strategic planning process and has been a significant project involving stakeholders across the organization. We have been so happy to partner with Liquified Creative.” — Karen Adams-Gilchrist, Providence’s President and CEO

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, USA , August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Now recognized as Providence of Maryland, Inc., the Anne Arundel County based non-profit has expanded its mission to support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live their best lives in their communities throughout Anne Arundel and now Charles County, Maryland.

The rebrand was handled by Liquified Creative, an award-winning advertising agency based in Annapolis, who was selected for the project back in 2021.

Liquified is a full-service advertising agency providing integrated branding, marketing, and public relations services to a variety of local, regional, and national clients. The agency also works with other area non-profit organizations including the Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center Foundation, SPCA’s Lights on the Bay, and the HM2 Buck for Hope Foundation, among others.

The branding and naming effort led by Liquified involved various focused engagement exercises and collaborative concept explorations, all of which further explored the organization's current growth and ongoing commitment to person-centered and community-focused supports and services.

The partnership has proven to be a remarkable success, as the agency’s expertise in branding and marketing has brought a renewed sense of visibility to the organization.

Visually, the intention was to modernize the branding while remaining in alignment with the intrinsic mission and vision of Providence.

“Providence is thrilled to launch its new brand. Our branding work followed a strategic planning process and has been a significant project involving stakeholders across the organization. We have been so happy to partner with Liquified Creative to bring our vision for the future of Providence to life through our new logo, colors, and name that make up the Providence brand,” said Karen Adams-Gilchrist, Providence’s President and CEO.

The new brand is already being rolled out across Providence of Maryland’s locations and associated entities, a process that will continue throughout the remainder of 2023. The launch of this new brand comes on the heels of another major achievement in its strategic plan, a successful merger adding residential supports and services in Charles County to the Providence portfolio of services.

Liquified Creative will continue to work with Providence of Maryland on a full website design and development project, slated to launch in late 2023.

For more information on Liquified Creative, please visit www.liquifiedcreative.com.

For more information on Providence of Maryland, please visit www.providenceofmaryland.org.