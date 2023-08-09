Mailbox Vandalism; Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:23A3004438

TROOPER: David Lambert

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 08/09/2023 at approximately 0100 hours

LOCATION: Warren, Waitsfield and Fayston, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/09/2023 State Police received a report of multiple mailboxes that had been vandalized early that morning at around 0100 hours on Pine Tree Lane in Fayston, VT. State Police responded to the area and subsequently found that at least 46 mailboxes had been vandalized along German Flats Road in Fayston and Warren and North Road in Waitsfield. It appeared the perpetrator hit the mailboxes with a blunt object. The State Police obtained a video of the suspect’s vehicle, which is attached. Anyone who has video footage of the vehicle or individual(s) involved or knowledge that may aid the investigation is asked to contact State Police in Berlin at (802)229-9191.

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT

(802)229-9191