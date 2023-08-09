Globalsat Group presents, together with Intelsat, innovative mobile satellite communications technology

Globalsat Brasil presents Intelsat FlexMove at Expoforest 2023-a fast, affordable always-on connectivity solution 20x faster than prior mobile satellite options

Globalsat Group innovates for seamless, secure broadband in critical environments and Intelsat FlexMove transforms remote operations, enhancing visibility of assets while reducing costs.” — Igor Falcão, CEO of Globalsat Group

SÃO PAULO, BRASIL, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Globalsat Group, the first pan-American consortium of mobile satellite solutions (MSS), invites visitors to test the FlexMove service installed in the Globalsat Brasil vehicle, available at Stand 132 during the Expoforest 2023 exhibition, taking place from August 9 to 11 in the Municipio de Guatapará, Região de Ribeirão Preto/SP.

ExpoForest is the world's most important dynamic forestry exhibition focused on launching machinery, equipment, and supplies. It is within this framework that we offer visitors the opportunity to experience firsthand the benefits of Globalsat Group and Intelsat FlexMove connectivity.

The Intelsat FlexMove solution is easy to set up and allows users to connect to the Internet within minutes. FlexMove service for Communications on the Move (COTM) applications use a compact flat-panel satellite terminal that automatically establishes a connection and maintains communication while the vehicle is in motion.

Igor Falcao, CEO of Globalsat Group, stated: "Globalsat Group is a company dedicated to innovation and providing our customers with the most advanced technologies available. We propose a technological solution designed to offer uninterrupted, robust, and secure broadband coverage, even in the most critical environments. Intelsat FlexMove will transform the way the industry operates in remote areas, providing better visibility of assets and infrastructure for companies and professionals in the sector while reducing their costs."

“The high-throughput nature of Intelsat FlexMove combined with Globalsat's advanced technology portfolio provides a simple and cost-effective way to deliver reliable, “always-on” satellite connectivity for implementing digital strategies in the forestry space,” said Joel Schroeder, Director of Land Mobile Products at Intelsat. “Customers can seamlessly leverage our joint solution to monitor machine operations, interact with applications and platforms in the cloud, and send and receive vast amounts of data to and from a remote asset.”



About GLOBALSAT GROUP:

Globalsat Group is the leading industry provider of mobile and fixed satellite services, offering voice, data, M2M/IoT, software, and hardware throughout the Americas since 1999. This multinational organization delivers satellite telecommunications solutions to thousands of customers across various vertical markets, including utilities, energy, government, defense, maritime, aviation, media, mining, agriculture, NGOs, and tourism, among others.

Most of our customers use these services for critical mission applications, where lives or infrastructure are at stake, under extreme conditions or exceptional circumstances where other communication means may not operate reliably or at all.

Recently, Globalsat Group was honored with the Mobile Satellite Service Users Association (MSUA) Innovation Award in the Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG), and Impact category. The company was named "Latin American Satellite Telecommunications Company of the Year" in 2016, 2017, and 2020 by the renowned international consulting firm Frost & Sullivan. Additionally, through our Brazilian subsidiary, we have received the Great Place To Work distinction for five consecutive years, ranking us among Brazil's top 150 companies in 2022.

At Globalsat Group, we believe in putting people first, building trusted relationships, and maintaining a customer-centric approach. We are committed to providing innovative solutions that deliver high performance and value to our clients.

About INTELSAT:

Intelsat’s global team of professionals is focused on providing seamless and secure, satellite-based communications to government, NGO and commercial customers through the company’s next-generation global network and managed services. Bridging the digital divide by operating one of the world’s largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructures, Intelsat enables people and their tools to speak over oceans, see across continents and listen through the skies to communicate, cooperate, and coexist. Since its founding six decades ago, the company has been synonymous with satellite-industry “firsts” in service to its customers and the planet. Leaning on a legacy of innovation and focusing on addressing a new generation of challenges, Intelsat team members now have their sights on the “next firsts” in space as they disrupt the field and lead in the digital transformation of the industry.

