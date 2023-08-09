Leland Bible Teaching Ministries Announces New Book “The Pre-Tribulation Rapture of The Church: Pre-Millennial View”

The Book Gives a New Perspective to Understanding the Biblical Prophecy of the Pre-Tribulation Rapture of the Church.

NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leland Bible Teaching Ministries just released “The Pre-Tribulation Rapture of The Church: Pre-Millennial View,” a fascinating book that delves into some of the most important biblical teachings for humankind. This illuminating book by Robert Recchio takes a comprehensive look at what it means to be mentioned in the lives of believers.

Growing up in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, Mr. Recchio was fascinated by the message of the Bible. At age 12, he encountered the concept of rapture, heard the gospel, and attributed it to the work of the Holy Spirit. This remarkable book testifies to his unwavering faith and determination to share the teachings of Jesus Christ.

“The Pre-Tribulation Rapture of The Church: Pre-Millennial View” has been much appreciated by respected figures in Christendom. John W. Minnema, senior pastor of the Hawthorne Evangelical Church, said, "Throughout the New Testament, verse after verse echoes the wonderful truth of the imminent return of the Lord Jesus Christ. Robert Recchio gives biblical support for this precious truth that will inform, encourage, and motivate you in your Christian life.”

Steve Herzig, Vice President for North American Ministries, also commends Mr. Recchio’s work, emphasizing his love for Jesus, His Word, and his passion for eschatology. Herzig states, "This book honors a proper biblical view of the future of the church and Israel, ensuring the important truth that our God is a promise-keeping God.”

“The Pre-Tribulation Rapture of The Church: Pre-Millennial View” is essential reading for anyone looking to deepen their understanding of the Biblical prophecy and its relevance in today's world. Through meticulous research and candor, Robert Recchio presents a compelling case for the Pre-Tribulation Rapture that gives readers insight, encouragement, and inspiration.

