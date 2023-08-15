Digital Resource Named to the Inc. 5000 List for the Sixth Consecutive Year
The internet marketing agency landed on the list at 4,380.
From our humble beginnings to where we stand today, I am incredibly proud of our team's dedication and the outstanding results we've achieved.”WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Resource, a leading full-service digital marketing agency based in West Palm Beach, has once again earned a spot on Inc. Magazine's esteemed Inc. 5000 list, marking the marketing agency's 6th consecutive year as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. Ranked as the 4,380th fastest-growing private company in 2023, Digital Resource continues its exceptional streak, showcasing the company's dedication to innovation and growth.
— Shay Berman
The Inc. 5000 list is a hallmark of entrepreneurial success in the business landscape, ranking the nation's top private companies based on their revenue growth over a three-year period. This accomplishment is a strong indication of Digital Resource's unwavering commitment to helping clients expand their digital presence, drive growth, and achieve business objectives.
"Year after year, our team at Digital Resource has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible in digital marketing and being recognized by Inc. for the sixth consecutive year is proof of our drive," says Shay Berman, the founder and president of Digital Resource. "From our humble beginnings to where we stand today, I am incredibly proud of our team's dedication and the outstanding results we've achieved.”
Since its debut on the Inc. 5000 at #262 in 2018, Digital Resource has experienced remarkable growth. The company now boasts over 130 employees, serving 800+ clients across a multitude of verticals, including dental, franchise, and home services. Following 2022's successful acquisition of a dental marketing agency in Nashville, Tennessee, Digital Resource has further expanded its service offerings and nationwide presence.
“Receiving our first Inc. 5000 ranking felt surreal then but being honored for the 6th consecutive year is immensely overwhelming,” says Steffenee Miller, the Director of Creative Operations. “Our team's journey has been filled with collaboration, empathy, resilience, and a continuous drive for the better. None of us could have done this alone – it truly took a DReam Team.”
To learn more about Digital Resource and its continuous accolade as an Inc. honoree, visit: https://www.inc.com/profile/digital-resource.
About Digital Resource
Founded in 2014, Digital Resource is a full-service internet marketing agency headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL. The company's unique approach and experience deliver excellent results for businesses in various verticals, encompassing areas such as search engine optimization, social media marketing, and lead generation. With a steadfast focus on generating online leads and sales, elevating brand market share, and proving return on investment, Digital Resource has established itself as a leader in the digital marketing landscape.
For more information, please direct all inquiries to Emily Creighton at (561) 429-2585 or email press@yourdigitalresource.com.
Emily Creighton
Digital Resource
+1 561-429-2585
press@yourdigitalresource.com
Digital Resource is One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies