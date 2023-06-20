Digital Resource Acquires Fortune Management South Florida Territory
Digital Resource, alongside Brian Houlahan, has acquired Fortune Management South Florida, bringing premier marketing & coaching services to local dentists.
With our expertise in digital marketing and Fortune's experience in dental coaching, we're able to provide a complete solution for South Florida dentists looking to grow.”WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Resource, an award-winning full-service digital marketing agency, has announced the acquisition of the South Florida territory of Fortune Management, a leading provider of dental coaching services. This acquisition positions Digital Resource as a one-stop-shop for dental practices in South Florida seeking both business and marketing support to grow their businesses.
— Shay Berman
Fortune Management has been providing dental coaching services to dentists for over 30 years. Their proprietary approach helps dentists achieve their professional and personal goals by providing guidance in leadership, team building, financial planning, marketing, and more.
In partnership with Brian Houlahan, a Fortune Management Executive Coach from the Connecticut area, Digital Resource will take on the South Florida territory of Fortune Management and provide a holistic approach to dental practice management, combining Fortune's expertise in dental coaching with Digital Resource's marketing solutions.
"We're thrilled to partner with Brian Houlahan and start Fortune Management South Florida to provide comprehensive support to dental practices," said Shay Berman, President of Digital Resource. "With our expertise in digital marketing and Fortune's experience in dental coaching, we're able to provide a complete solution for South Florida dentists looking to grow."
Digital Resource's services will enable dental practices to gain a competitive edge in today's digital landscape. The agency's services include search engine optimization (SEO), digital advertising, social media marketing, website design and development, internal practice marketing, and more. With this acquisition, dentists will be able to receive customized marketing and coaching solutions that are tailored to their unique needs.
Brian Houlahan says, "It's no secret that practices need new patients to grow! By partnering with Digital Resource, we are able to help practices with all the fun things that need to happen next – perfecting a new patient experience, implementing systems to retain patients, increasing case acceptance, controlling overhead expenses, establishing a culture of success, and much more."
The acquisition of the South Florida territory of Fortune Management marks a significant milestone for Digital Resource and strengthens the agency's position as a leading marketing provider in the dental space.
