HAIX® New Law Enforcement Boot Offers Protection From Potential Biohazards on the Job

The Enforce X High offers the highest level of comfort, durability, foot support and slip resistance, all while still meeting even the strictest uniform requirements.

HAIX® is excited to announce the arrival of the new Enforce X High. The new streamlined design will appeal to even the most die-hard traditionalist.

The long-lasting leather will not only keep feet protected but also keep boots looking good even when work days get a little rough and tumble.” — Sandy Longarzo