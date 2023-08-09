Barbasol & Disc Golf Pro Tour Extend Partnership for 2023

Barbasol is renewing a presenting partnership of the DGPT Championship that began in 2022.

The Disc Golf Pro Tour is thrilled to announce the return of Barbasol, as the presenting partner for the 2023 DGPT Championship and the entire DGPT postseason!

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Disc Golf Pro Tour (DGPT) is thrilled to announce the return of Barbasol, America's #1 shaving cream brand, as the presenting partner for the 2023 DGPT Championship and the new presenting partner for the DGPT Playoffs. The DGPT Championship presented by Barbasol will take place October 12-15 at Nevin Park in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In the lead-up to the Championship, Barbasol will appear as the DGPT’s overall postseason sponsor. The 2023 DGPT Playoffs presented by Barbasol will begin with the Discraft’s Great Lakes Open presented by GRIP6 (August 17-20, Milford, MI) before heading East for the MVP Open presented by OTB (September 14-17, Leicester, MA) where the Tour will crown two DGPT points champions and determine the final invites and seeding for the Championship.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better partnership last year,” said Barbasol VP of Marketing, Tim McNamara. “The engagement and support of the fans, players and the DGPT, fueled by continued growth behind disc golf made for a great outcome. We look forward to another year of exciting playoffs and close shaves on and off the course!”

“This is the continuation of a partnership that’s simply a great fit!” said Jeff Spring, CEO of the DGPT. “We’re grateful for the support of one of America’s great brands. It’s been fun to watch the way the sport and its millions of disc golfers have embraced the Barbasol brand and product. We’re looking forward to the kickoff of this inaugural DGPT Playoff Presenting Partnership and for more great collaborations in the future.”

“We are thrilled that Barbasol is renewing its partnership with the Tour Championship and extending support to present the DGPT Playoffs,” said Sean Jack, DGPT’s VP of Partnerships. “Our expanded partnership demonstrates the strong engagement and loyalty of the disc golf fanbase, and Barbasol’s support continues to elevate the sport, inspiring players and fans as we build an exciting future for disc golf together.”

This agreement, which extends the successful partnership that began in 2022, was brokered by Collegiate Sports Management Group (CSMG).

"At CSMG, we believe that greatness is achieved through powerful partnerships,” said Kevin McIntyre, VP of Strategic Partnerships at CSMG. “This is why we are excited to once again play a role in joining the forces of the Disc Golf Pro Tour and Corporate Partner, Barbasol. Together, we engage our disc golf audience in new and unique ways which resonate with our fans. This sponsorship is more than a collaboration, it is a testament to our shared commitment to sport, community and making a positive impact. We look forward to continuing to elevate the Barbasol and Disc Golf Pro Tour brands together!"

The DGPT Championship is an invitational-only event where players qualify based on a year-long points competition. Players who qualify for the DGPT Championship are awarded a number of “starting strokes” based on their seeding position, and the competition commences with a two-round semifinal. After two rounds, the field is reduced to twelve men and eight women, and all scores reset to zero. Then, all competitors battle for two final rounds of standard stroke play to crown an overall champion. All the action will stream live on the Disc Golf Network. Spectating tickets are also available for purchase.

About Barbasol

Barbasol is America's #1 brand of shaving cream. For over 100 years, generations have trusted Barbasol for a close, comfortable shave. Barbasol is proud to offer a comprehensive lineup of shaving cream and razors at retailers nationwide. Barbasol is owned by Perio Inc., a family-owned consumer products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. For more information on Barbasol, visit www.Barbasol.com.

About the Disc Golf Pro Tour

The Disc Golf Pro Tour is the official Pro Tour of the PDGA - the sport's governing body. The DGPT's mission is to create disc golf’s grandest stages at premier venues for the world’s best disc golfers in order to transmit the story of professional disc golf as an engaging, high-quality experience that inspires and grows fans of the sport on-site and online. The Disc Golf Pro Tour also owns and operates the Disc Golf Network, the home of live disc golf coverage & a collaborative space for disc golf storytelling.