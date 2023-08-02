BERT KREISCHER TO APPEAR AT THE DISC GOLF PRO TOUR’S DISCRAFT GREAT LAKES OPEN

Photo by Todd Rosenberg Disc Golf Pro Tour Logo Discraft Great Lakes Open Logo

“The Machine” is headed to Milford for the Disc Golf Pro Tour Playoffs! Bert Kreischer will be attending his very first professional Disc Golf event!

MILFORD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bert Kreischer is a household name in the world of comedy. Known for his energetic stage presence and his ability to make people laugh until their sides hurt, the stand-up comedian, podcaster, television host and actor has recently been exploring a new passion: Disc Golf. Bert originally found the sport in college, but rediscovered it in Texas while looking for different ways to spend more time outside, especially while on tour. Since falling back in love with Disc Golf, Bert has been a vocal advocate for the sport on his podcast and in media appearances, notably discussing it on shows like The Rich Eisen Show and The Joe Rogan Experience.

Bert is now taking his fandom to the next level as he prepares to attend the Discraft Great Lakes Open, the first Disc Golf Pro Tour Playoff Event of the 2023 season, and Bert’s very first professional Disc Golf event!

Bert Kreischer initially rose to fame through his stand-up comedy routines and his popular podcasts, 2 Bears, 1 Cave,Bertcast, and Open Tabs, as well as his cooking show, Something’s Burning. His fame took a leap when his popular 2016 standup routine inspired a feature film aptly titled The Machine (2023), co-written and starring Bert himself. The comedian's journey into the world of Disc Golf, one of the world’s fastest growing sports, has been no less thrilling. Bert has popped up in the YouTube feed of disc golfers more than once over the years, featured Disc Golf in his own content and graciously appeared on Disc Golf specific YouTube channels like Foundation Podcasts. Kreischer sees Disc Golf as more than a pastime, going out of his way to recognize the sport’s accessibility, supportive community, and health benefits.

Later this month, Kreischer will be in attendance at the Discraft Great Lakes Open! Recognizing Kreischer's enthusiasm for the sport and his massive fanbase, Discraft has made a move to expand the VIP fan area - aptly dubbed the “Bert Zone” - with additional bleachers, tents, and a large video board to enhance the spectator experience. Fans will have the opportunity to participate in the larger than life experience for themselves.

In addition to the "Bert Zone", fans will have the opportunity to purchase exclusive Bert Kreischer discs. This unique memorabilia centers around Bert's love for Disc Golf, inclusive of commemorative items worthy of any disc golfer’s collection.

Bert's participation in this year’s Discraft Great Lakes Open is not just about watching the best Disc Golf pros in the world; Bert is also lending his celebrity status to a good cause. He will be a part of the Paul McBeth Foundation Play with the Champs charity event scheduled for Wednesday, 8/16. To register for an opportunity to play with Bert or one of the featured DGPT pros, click here: https://www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments/Paul_McBeth_Foundation_Play_with_the_Champs_2023. All proceeds from the event will go to the Paul McBeth Foundation, an organization dedicated to developing and introducing sustainable disc golf experiences to underserved locations that currently have limited or no access to the sport. Whether you're a fan of Disc Golf, a Bert Kreischer enthusiast, or someone who enjoys a good time while supporting a worthy cause, the event promises to be an unforgettable experience.

A full schedule for the Discraft Great Lakes Open can be found here: https://dglo.net/schedule/

You can learn more about Bert Kreischer on his website (https://bertbertbert.com/), and catch Bert’s Tops Off World Tour in a city near you!

