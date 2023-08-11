2023 AIG Women’s Open Bridges Golf, Music, and Sustainability
The 2023 AIG Women's Open golf tournament is attracting new fans with a unique new entertainment and sustainability options
Events like the AIG Women’s Open are sustainability frontrunners demonstrating hydration at major events can be successfully delivered at scale without the need for throwaway plastic water bottles”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bluewater, the Swedish-based innovator of world-leading sustainable water purification and beverage solutions for use at home, work, and play, will be providing purified water on demand to the thousands of golf fans visiting the 2023 AIG Women’s Open at England’s outstanding Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, close to London, from August 9 – 13.
A new highlight of the sporting spectacle will be a Saturday evening concert by English singer-songwriter superstar, and BRIT Award winner, Ellie Golding, who, as the first music artist to perform at the AIG Women’s Open, says she is a huge champion of elevating women’s sport.
“We are hugely honored at Bluewater to be providing premium and sustainable hydration solutions for one of the world’s top sporting and entertainment events, featuring the superstars of women’s professional golf, a global music superstar like Ellie, and the thousands of amazing fans who follow the inspiring women competing in the championship,” said Bluewater founder and CEO Bengt Riittri, one of Sweden’s leading environmental entrepreneurs.
Bluewater has created a unique ecosphere of point-of-consumption water purifiers and refillable stainless-steel bottles, which enable forward-looking event organizers to end their historical reliance on single-use plastic bottles and the environmentally damaging implications of their use.
Bluewater has equipped nine different locations across the Championship at the iconic Walton Heath venue with its pioneering water purification and dispensing solutions.
A key highlight will be the 'Wall of Water' in the main spectator village, fully branded in the championship’s own vibrant visual identity and featuring a 55” high-bright TV screen with customized digital content for fan engagement.
Specially developed for the world’s leading events and venues to combine a mass drinking water dispensing solution with a unique brand activation platform, Bluewater’s Wall of Water provides unmissable communications opportunities with a strong sustainability focus.
“Events like the AIG Women’s Open are sustainability frontrunners demonstrating that hydration at major events can be successfully delivered at scale without the need for the throwaway plastic water bottles that are threatening planetary and human health,” added Mr. Rittri.
