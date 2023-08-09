Florida-based Spirit Rock artist SOBAK releases new single and video, “Donna”

“Donna” is taken from his latest album, “A Little More Time.” It is the follow-up to his Top 10 UK iTunes smash, “Like Heaven’s Wings.”

As Ritchie Valens had his Donna, so did I!”
— Anthony Sobak

DAYTONA, FL, USA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MTS Records has announced the release of the new single and video, “Donna,” by melodic spirit rock artist SOBAK. The single is featured on his latest album, “A Little More Time,” which was released last month. It is the follow-up to his #7 UK iTunes single, “Like Heaven’s Wings.” SOBAK’s music is approaching 50K Spotify streams in less than one month of release.

Anthony Sobak, a Florida-based singer-songwriter, has been making music since he was 15 and has had a number of successful releases nationwide. He studied music at Ball State University and the University of Nevada Las Vegas and continues to hone his craft. His songs have been played on national and international radio and are noted for their realness and emotive lyrics.

“As Ritchie Valens had his Donna, so did I,” says Anthony Sobak. “The ‘Donna’ song & video is a catchy, high-energy commercial rock song/video inspired by a very attractive woman, who is the real Donna in the video!”

“Donna” is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, YouTube and all major streaming services.

https://open.spotify.com/track/0Hg56vkoLDa7ayXT3CPpCT?si=fa0b36598f224d66

ABOUT SOBAK:

Rooted in a musical family, Anthony Sobak began his career at the age of fifteen performing and writing music. At seventeen, Mr. Sobak had his first song “Drugs Don’t Do It” published and released nationwide on a compilation album produced by the Just Say No Foundation. Sobak has earned the respect of many with his memorable performances throughout the states of Nevada and California. He has received coverage from Earmilk, Vents Magazine, Christian Music Weekly, Authority Magazine and many others.

For more information, please visit SOBAK’s website at www.anthonysobakmusic.com.

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

