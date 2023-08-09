Florida-based Spirit Rock artist SOBAK releases new single and video, “Donna”

“Donna” is taken from his latest album, “A Little More Time.” It is the follow-up to his Top 10 UK iTunes smash, “Like Heaven’s Wings.”

DAYTONA, FL, USA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MTS Records has announced the release of the new single and video, “Donna,” by melodic spirit rock artist SOBAK. The single is featured on his latest album, “A Little More Time,” which was released last month. It is the follow-up to his #7 UK iTunes single, “Like Heaven’s Wings.” SOBAK’s music is approaching 50K Spotify streams in less than one month of release.

Anthony Sobak, a Florida-based singer-songwriter, has been making music since he was 15 and has had a number of successful releases nationwide. He studied music at Ball State University and the University of Nevada Las Vegas and continues to hone his craft. His songs have been played on national and international radio and are noted for their realness and emotive lyrics.

“As Ritchie Valens had his Donna, so did I,” says Anthony Sobak. “The ‘Donna’ song & video is a catchy, high-energy commercial rock song/video inspired by a very attractive woman, who is the real Donna in the video!”

“Donna” is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, YouTube and all major streaming services.

https://open.spotify.com/track/0Hg56vkoLDa7ayXT3CPpCT?si=fa0b36598f224d66

ABOUT SOBAK:

Rooted in a musical family, Anthony Sobak began his career at the age of fifteen performing and writing music. At seventeen, Mr. Sobak had his first song “Drugs Don’t Do It” published and released nationwide on a compilation album produced by the Just Say No Foundation. Sobak has earned the respect of many with his memorable performances throughout the states of Nevada and California. He has received coverage from Earmilk, Vents Magazine, Christian Music Weekly, Authority Magazine and many others.

For more information, please visit SOBAK’s website at www.anthonysobakmusic.com.