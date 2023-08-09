Creatio Wins 2023 Tech Cares Award by TrustRadius for the 3rd Year in a Row
The leading no-code provider has been recognized for demonstrating exceptional corporate social responsibility and its culture of genuine careBOSTON, MA, USA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced it has won a 2023 Tech Cares Award by TrustRadius. The annual award celebrates companies with an exceptional focus on volunteerism, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, charitable donations and fundraising, workplace culture, and prominent Impacts on future generations with educational focuses. Creatio has been recognized by the TrustRadius research team for the third consecutive year.
With 700 employees in six offices and local representatives in 25 countries, Creatio is united by the mission of bringing no-code technology to the world, and by its five values:
1. One Team
2. Genuine Care
3. Passion
4. Grow every day
5. Strive for excellence
Creatio believes that a business can be a significant platform to propel change, and its community of employees and partners are its key stakeholders. As such, the company has made participating in charitable projects around the world a part of its culture. Creatio has been closely cooperating with non-profit organizations that help those in need as well as investing in social and environmental initiatives.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
Vera Mayuk
Creatio
+1 617-765-7997
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn