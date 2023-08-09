Master Fluid Solutions Introduces TRIM MicroSol 685XT, a High-lubricity, Low-foaming Semisynthetic Metalworking Fluid
TRIM MicroSol 685XT provides excellent cooling and mechanical lubricity, along with the machine friendly characteristics you expect from a premium TRIM coolant.
TRIM MicroSol 685XT expands our industry-leading portfolio of metalworking fluids for the North American market.”PERRYSBURG, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Master Fluid Solutions is proud to announce our new, semisynthetic microemulsion coolant with a formula that offers the performance of a heavy-duty soluble oil with the cleanliness of a semisynthetic. TRIM® MicroSol® 685XT provides superior corrosion inhibition on all ferrous and nonferrous metals, performing well where traditional soluble oils may not cool sufficiently.
— Justin Geach, Global Director of Marketing
profile for today’s demanding high-pressure, high-volume CNC machines,” says Justin Geach, Global Director of Marketing. “Offering excellent sump life, tool life, and surface finishes for a wide range of drilling, milling, turning, and tapping operations, the new TRIM MicroSol 685XT is a first-choice metalworking fluid for both production and multi-metal job shop environments.”
TRIM MicroSol 685XT is an excellent alternative to soluble oils on high-silica aluminum alloys and is compatible with a wide range of materials. With extreme hard water stability, TRIM MicroSol 685XT maintains superior sump life without the use of tank side additives and is free of nitrites, phenols, sulfurized EP additives, and triazine.
This latest addition to our semisynthetic microemulsion coolants is available for sale throughout North America. Click here to learn more about TRIM MicroSol 685XT.
About Master Fluid Solutions — Master Fluid Solutions, working closely with the worldwide metalworking community, develops and markets a full line of environmentally sound, extremely durable and stable cutting and grinding fluids, straight oils, parts cleaners, pipe and tube expansion, forming, and corrosion control fluids under the TRIM®, WEDOLiT™, and Master STAGES™ brands. Master Fluid Solutions’ XYBEX® fluid management systems lower their customers’ total cost of operations. Master Fluid Solutions is committed to the safety of the people who use their products, the protection of the planet, and the overall impact on their customers’ profitability. Master Fluid Solutions is proud to have been named in the Top 10 in “Top Workplaces” in the Toledo, OH area for seven consecutive years. For further information about Master Fluid Solutions or their products, find a local distributor to contact at 2trim.us/distributors.php, call +1 800-537-3365, or visit their website at www.masterfluids.com.
Photo link: https://pdocs.masterfluids.com/mcc/docs/db-i/54g2442-O-300-T/MicroSol-685XT-54g.jpg
Photo caption: TRIM® MicroSol® 685XT in a 54-gallon drum.
