SETL Joins Groundbreaking Digital Real Pilot Project in Brazil

About

SETL is a UK domiciled partnership between the Company’s founders and selected Tier 1 international banks, specialises in the developing proprietary digitization and tokenization platforms for regulated financial institutions and Central Banks. These platforms are designed to be at the forefront of RegFi, and DeFi/ Web3 innovation while incorporating the regulatory, compliance, and security demands of these leading financial institutions with equivalent or superior speed and functional attributes of industry-leading platforms. SETL has a 7-years track record of developing financial solutions for RegFi actors, either on its own super-high speed blockchain, or on most other industrial-grade DLTs.

