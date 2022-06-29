SETL and Digital Asset reaffirm joint venture through collaborated RLN development.
Digital Asset and SETL reaffirm commitment to jointly build their version of Regulated Liability Network (RLN) for Joint Venture announced earlier this year.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Further to the SETL/ Colendi deal announcement last week Digital Asset and SETL want to reaffirm their commitment to jointly build their version of the Regulated Liability Network (RLN), as part of the Joint Venture announced earlier this year.
Yuval Rooz, Digital Asset Co-Founder and CEO confirmed: “I want to congratulate SETL on their acquisition by Colendi. This is a great opportunity for SETL and their efforts are completely aligned with our vision to build a compliant and secure interconnected network for market participants, globally. I look forward to continuing our collaboration with the SETL team to jointly develop the RLN.”
Philippe Morel, SETL CEO added: “The RLN is an integral part of an orderly and compliant RegFi/ DeFi convergence that Digital Asset and SETL are promoting. I look forward to continuing working with Yuval and the Digital Asset team to make our version of the RLN an industry standard — both in Europe and in Asia, where experiments are going on or about to start, and in the US.”
In addition, SETL announces that Marjan Delatinne, Head of Payments and member of its Executive Committee, is appointed as SETL representative on the Digital Asset/SETL RLN Joint Venture. Marjan has a distinguished career at Euroclear, Swift and Ripple and has been instrumental in taking the RLN initiative to the next level.
Sir David Walker, SETL Chairman said: “SETL will continue being a significant player in the RegFi space and the upcoming RegFi/DeFi convergence. Marjan’s appointment as SETL rep on our Joint Venture with Digital Asset will no doubt contribute to its success.”
About SETL
About SETL: a UK domiciled partnership between the Company’s founders and selected Tier 1 international banks, specialises in the developing proprietary digitization and tokenization platforms for regulated financial institutions and Central Banks. These platforms are designed to be at the forefront of RegFi, and DeFi/ Web3 innovation while incorporating the regulatory, compliance, and security demands of these leading financial institutions with equivalent or superior speed and functional attributes of industry-leading platforms. SETL has a 7-years track record of developing financial solutions for RegFi actors, either on its own super-high speed blockchain, or on most other industrial-grade DLTs.
To learn more about SETL visit: https://setl.io
About Digital Assets
Digital Asset is a software and services provider that helps enterprises build economic value through interconnected networks. The company designs and delivers technology that reshapes legacy systems and workflows into efficient, secure, and interconnected applications. Daml, our core technology, is a platform for building multi-party applications. It extracts and simplifies business processes to make data accessible and optimizes workflows using smart contracts. Leading organizations across financial services, insurance and healthcare partner with Digital Asset to create new multi-party solutions that transform disparate silos into synchronized networks.
To learn more about the company’s vision to build the Global Economic Network visit https://www.digitalasset.com/global-economic-network
To learn more about Digital Asset, please visit www.digitalasset.com
