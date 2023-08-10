Squirro Unveils Groundbreaking Generative AI to Transform Service Management and Reduce Mean Time to Resolution by 30%

Generative AI for Service Management webinar by Squirro

Join Squirro's Exclusive Webinar, “Generative AI for Service Management,” to Explore the Future of Customer Service with this Technology

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Squirro, the generative AI-enabled semantic enterprise search, and insight cloud, hosts a webinar focused on cutting-edge generative AI to redefine service management.

This groundbreaking technology promises to reshape customer interactions, elevate operational efficiency, and boost overall customer satisfaction, with a remarkable over 30% reduction in the mean time to resolution (MTTR).

In the webinar "Generative AI for Service Management" on Wednesday, August 23, Squirro CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Dorian Selz, and Senior Enterprise Account Executive Conor Leddy, will share insights into harnessing generative AI for service management.

Registration page: https://info.squirro.com/sm_webinar.

Webinar Details:

US/EMEA Session:

Date: Wednesday, August 23

Time: 10:00 am EST / 16:00 CET

APAC/EMEA Session:

Date: Wednesday, August 23

Time: 16:00 SGT / 10:00 CET

Next-Generation Self-Service Chat

Existing self-service chatbots often fail to grasp complex queries and context, leading to insufficient information retrieval for users. In addition, pre-programmed responses often result in frustrating interactions, undermining the user experience and increasing the number of service desk calls and support tickets.

Squirro introduces SquirroGPT, an advanced generative AI application that interprets questions naturally and delivers context-inclusive responses. By seamlessly integrating website content and additional support documents, SquirroGPT ensures seamless access to information for prospects and existing customers.

The Enterprise-Ready Generative AI Assistant for Customer Support

Meeting response and resolution time targets can be challenging due to the sheer volume of calls and tickets, compounded by inefficient access to critical information resources.

SquirroGPT empowers service management employees with real-time access to all relevant data sources without time-consuming searches through an intuitive natural language chat interface and provides evidence-based relevant answers. The solution comes with enterprise-grade security, scalability, and entitlement handling.

Automated Case Classification

The manual classification of a significant number of customer requests results in delayed responses and leaves clients feeling frustrated. The absence of automation adds to the burden on support teams and generates avoidable costs.

Squirro's automated case classification with an exceptional accuracy rate exceeding 90% (patent pending) reduces the mean time to resolution by more than 30%.

Join the upcoming "Generative AI for Service Management" webinar (https://info.squirro.com/sm_webinar) to delve into the transformative potential of this cutting-edge generative AI solution. Discover how it stands ready to redefine service management, optimize operational processes, and enhance customer interactions.

About Squirro

Squirro is the generative AI-enabled semantic enterprise search and insight cloud for searching, analyzing, and interpreting unstructured data.

With that, Squirro empowers organizations to transform enterprise data into AI-driven insights and tailored recommendations. Squirro has more than ten years of a track record for marrying AI, Machine Learning, Predictive Analytics, and symbolic AI - like Knowledge Graphs, known together as Composite AI.

Squirro has been recognized as a "Visionary" in the 2021 and 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Insight Engines and a "Strong Performer" in the 2021 Forrester Wave Cognitive Search & Knowledge Discovery.

Founded in 2012, Squirro is a fast-growing company with dedicated teams in Switzerland, the United States, the UK, and Singapore. Its customers include the Bank of England, Standard Chartered Bank, Henkel, and Indicia Worldwide.

Further information can be found at https://squirro.com or contact@squirro.com.