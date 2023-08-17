Furspark Unveils Big Eye: The Ultimate Intelligent Pet Feeder and Camera
Furspark's Big Eye: A Smart Pet Feeder and Camera Combo with Privacy Protection, AI Pet Care, and High-Def Monitoring.HONG KONG SAR, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Furspark, an innovative company dedicated to the development of intelligent pet products, is proud to announce the launch of its leading product, Furspark Big Eye. This cutting-edge smart pet feeder and camera are designed to revolutionize the way pet owners care for their beloved companions.
Founded in January 2022, Furspark has quickly become a leading player in the pet industry with its commitment to excellence in technology research and development and product design. The company's state-of-the-art standalone factory, covering an area of over 900 square meters, is equipped with advanced high-tech production equipment, and has obtained certifications for IATF 16949 and ISO 9001 quality management systems.
Furspark Big Eye combines a camera and feeder into one intelligent pet product, offering pet owners many practical features and advantages. The main purpose of this product is to help pet owners better manage and feed their pets, ensuring their pets' health and nutritional needs are met.
One of the standout features of Furspark Big Eye is privacy protection. The smart feeder comes equipped with bionic ecological eyelids (lens cover) that can be manually or automatically opened and closed, alleviating users' worries about their home privacy. Additionally, Furspark employs advanced privacy protection technology, including encrypted communication and data storage, to safeguard users' personal data.
Furthermore, Furspark's AI pet care feature allows pet owners to remotely monitor their pets and receive exciting daily pet videos automatically generated by the device. Any abnormal pet behaviors, such as excessive barking or abnormal eating, are promptly pushed to the user, providing them with peace of mind and the ability to care for their pets, even from a distance.
Furspark Big Eye boasts a remarkable 2K high-definition imaging capability, ensuring clear observation of leftover food in the feeding bowl and monitoring the pet's eating condition. With the anti-blocking food mechanism, the feeder operates smoothly, ensuring a continuous and stable feeding process, promoting the pet's healthy diet.
"We founded Furspark with a mission to enhance the lives of pets and their owners through technology and innovative design," said the Founder of Furspark. "As a pet owner myself, I understand the challenges of providing personalized care and attention to our furry friends. That's why we created Furspark Big Eye - to address the unique needs of individual pets and empower pet owners to provide the best possible care for their beloved companions."
Furspark Big Eye is not only designed for personal pet care but also serves various usage scenarios such as pet shop management, animal shelters, and pet hotels. The multi-account management feature allows simultaneous management of multiple pets' feeding schedules, offering a personalized experience for each pet.
The surprise moments brought by Furspark Big Eye are endless - from witnessing pets' daily activities while away from home to enjoying the convenience of smart interactions through the mobile app.
With Furspark's enterprise vision to revolutionize the pet industry with advanced technology and innovative design, the company is poised to become a trusted global brand empowering pet owners worldwide.
Furspark Big Eye is now available on INDIEGOGO crowdfunding. For more information, visit Official Web Site.
About Furspark:
Furspark is an innovative company dedicated to the development of intelligent pet products. Founded in January 2022, the company has quickly become a leading player in the pet industry. Furspark is committed to providing pet owners with high-quality and intelligent pet-feeding solutions, bringing more innovative products and services to pet owners in the future.
