Jobma Wins Tech Cares 2023 Award
Jobma has been recognized for its outstanding efforts in sustainable practices, employee-centric initiatives, and community engagement.
We’re honored to receive this prestigious award that highlights our commitment to fostering a positive impact on both the communities and the world we live in.”MINNETONKA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jobma, a leading video interviewing platform, announced today that it has won a Tech Cares 2023 award for its outstanding efforts in sustainable practices, employee-centric initiatives, and community engagement. The Tech Cares Award, presented by TrustRadius, recognizes Jobma’s outstanding efforts in integrating corporate social responsibility, sustainable practices, and employee well-being into its core business operations. TrustRadius is the most trusted review site for tech businesses, serving both buyers and vendors.
In their nominations, Jobma employees, in particular, have written about the flexible time-off policy in the company, employee commute solutions that contribute to sustainability goals, and diversity in the workforce - with nearly half of the workforce being women. Others have praised the giving back efforts that include donations to NGOs, children's care, education and healthcare, and newborn gift programs for parents.
“We’re honored to receive this prestigious award that highlights our commitment to fostering a positive impact on both the communities and the world we live in,” said Krishna Kant, Managing Partner at Jobma. “This award underscores the collective dedication of our entire team at Jobma, whose passion and dedication continue to be the driving force behind our success.”
"Jobma has earned a 2023 Tech Cares award for their outstanding commitment to corporate social responsibility," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "Their dedication to employee well-being through health initiatives and flexible work options, along with support for charitable causes and community service during work hours, showcases a culture that cares about both employees and the community."
The Tech Cares Award serves as a trust indicator for buyers in the tech community. When a company receives this recognition, it demonstrates a commitment to corporate social responsibility. Buyers can feel more confident and assured when considering products or services from these award-winning organizations.
The key areas of social corporate responsibility TrustRadius focused on were:
- Volunteerism
- Robust diversity, equity, and inclusion programs
- Charitable donations and fundraising
- Workplace culture, including model support for in-office and remote employees
- Demonstrable support for environmental sustainability
About TrustRadius
TrustRadius is the most trusted review site for tech businesses, serving both buyers and vendors. TrustRadius helps buyers make better product decisions based on unbiased and insightful reviews. Their reviews average more than 400 words, nearly four times the industry average.
About Jobma
Jobma is a cloud-based video interviewing platform trusted by companies of all sizes globally for their end-to-end hiring needs. With Jobma, organizations can screen candidates using video and audio interviews, and assessments, and collaborate with their teams, all in one place. Jobma’s customers love it for its easy-to-use interface and robust integration support.
For more information about Jobma, visit www.jobma.com
Learn more about SSI’s (DBA: Jobma) initiatives and commitment to corporate social responsibility at https://www.selectsourceintl.com/strive-for-significance.php
