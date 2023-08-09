Innovative Fitness Platform OneFirelight Showcases New Crystal Workouts on PIX11 TV

OneFirelight logo OneFirelight's Sarah Ireland with rose quartz OneFirelight Instructors on PIX11's "New York Living"

OneFirelight instructors Sarah Ireland and Saadiq Vaughan demonstrate first-ever exercises using energy of crystals aka earth stones

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OneFirelight, the innovative Wellness and Fitness Lifestyle online platform, brought some restoring energy and movement to the NYC studios of WPIX-TV (PIX11). OneFirelight instructors Sarah Ireland and Saadiq Vaughan visited the hosts of PIX11’s lifestyle show, “New York Living,” to showcase OneFirelight’s groundbreaking fitness series combining the tunes of the iconic Bob Marley with the healing benefits of natural crystals.

As part of the show’s “Wellness Wednesdays” series, PIX11 co-hosts Alex Lee and Marysol Castro welcomed Sarah and Saadiq to talk about OneFirelight and walk them through a few of the exercises used in some of the platform’s online classes. The instructors introduced the audience to OneFirelight's unique approach, using crystalline globes as hand weights. They also explained the natural restorative benefits that the stones provide along with gentle muscle toning and strengthening.

OneFirelight recently introduced 28 classes on the platform that incorporate crystals into the workouts. On air, Sarah and Saadiq announced the launch of the platform’s online store that offers a curated collection of exquisite gift baskets that include rose quartz, selenite and copper stones. Named "Compassion," "Strength," and "Serenity," each basket presents a ticket to rejuvenation, complete with a 2 or 3-month subscription to the immersive OneFirelight platform.

The platform currently has over 400 classes to choose from, including all levels of yoga, Pilates, meditation, boxing, dance, cardio, strength training, and sound meditation, all intended to achieve a sense of balance in the body, mind, and spirit.

