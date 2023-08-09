Submit Release
Lowcountry Urgent Care Centers Donate Over $18,300 to South Carolina Teachers

New Recipients Selected Each Month to Receive Donation Through Teacher Giveback Program

We know teachers often have to cover classroom expenses out of their own pockets. The Teacher Giveback Program is our way of thanking them, and alleviating some of that financial stress.”
— Suzy Buck, Chief Operating Officer
COLUMBIA, SC, U.S.A., August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lowcountry Urgent Care centers proudly announce their Teacher Giveback Program, which has already provided over $18,300 in donations to local educators in South Carolina. The urgent care organization understands that teachers often have to personally cover expenses for supplies, equipment, and other tools necessary to teach our youth. This program is the organization’s way of showing appreciation for the work teachers do day in & day out to support their students.

To participate, local teachers just need to submit their information through the following online application:

► South Carolina educators – Apply online at https://lowcountryurgentcare.com/teachers/

Every month during the school year, each Lowcountry Urgent Care clinic will select a local educator from the online applications who will receive a $100 gift card for their classroom.

“We know that teachers often have to dig into their own pockets to cover everyday classroom expenses and supplies,” notes Suzy Buck, Chief Operating Officer.

“Our Teacher Giveback Program is designed to alleviate some of the financial stress these teachers are under and to thank them for the care they provide for the children in our communities.”

The program is open to any teacher or school administrator in South Carolina who applies using the links above. There is no limit on how many times a teacher or public administrator can apply.

Lowcountry Urgent Care centers recognize that educators are essential members of our community, and we strive to show how much we value them by providing this extra financial assistance every month during the school year. Through this initiative, we hope that more classrooms across South Carolina will have access to all the supplies and materials needed for a great learning experience!

To learn more about our Teacher Giveback Program, visit https://lowcountryurgentcare.com/teachers. To learn more about our Lowcountry Urgent Care locations, visit https://lowcountryurgentcare.com or text “LOWCOUNTRY” to 843-418-9107. South Carolina teachers, thank you for everything you do for our kids!

