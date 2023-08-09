Italian Singer/Songwriting Sensation Erene Mastrangeli Unveils Debut Album Loveshine, Out 11-17-23

Erene Mastrangeli - Debut Album Loveshine Erene Mastrangeli Erene Mastrangeli

A musical crusade against hate and inequality, Loveshine is the artist's testament to the undeniable power of love.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally acclaimed singer/songwriter Erene Mastrangeli has announced the upcoming release of her debut album, Loveshine, on November 17, 2023 on Angels Music Records.

“Love, Shine,” the captivating title track of Erene's upcoming album, set the path for the creation of the full body of work. Erene wrote the song immediately following the tragic Pulse nightclub mass shooting in Orlando, FL, after she felt compelled to use music as a channel for her emotions. Since that time, her mission became clear: to promote love over hatred, racism, discrimination, and inequality through her music.

Erene's music carries echoes of the iconic 70s songwriters, a timeless homage to her influences. Aptly hailed as the 'Italian Joni Mitchell' during the album's creation in Rome, Erene masterfully wove her tales under the skillful guidance of acclaimed Italian producer, Daniele Sinigallia, who also lent his electric guitar prowess to the album.

Noting the album’s main theme as love, Erene explained, “Each song on the album presents love as a solution to every issue, whether it is self-love and self compassion, love and compassion towards another person or universal love. Love is always the answer!”

More About Erene Mastrangeli:

Italian-born Erene Mastrangeli, a dynamic pop/folk artist, honed her musical skills early, studying jazz voice, classical guitar, and piano in Italy. Her songwriting prowess emerged as she performed alongside top jazz musicians.

Relocating to NYC, Erene's music was influenced by American and Italian contemporary styles. She graced iconic venues including The Bitter End, Rockwood Music Hall, and the United Nations. She also made waves in Nashville and Austin, sharing stages with esteemed artists like Patrice Pike.

Collaborating with Brad Roberts of The Crash Test Dummies, Erene co-wrote "Let's Take It Slow" for her upcoming album Loveshine. Notable achievements include a 'Next Gay Mega Star' competition runner-up position and winning Italy's Demo Lady's Award.

Endorsed by Italian press giants LaStampa and La Repubblica, Erene's music resonates with the legacies of Bonnie Raitt, Carole King, and Joni Mitchell. An enchanting and soulful performer, she's earned a global following.

Let's Take It Slow - Erene Mastrangeli (from debut album, Loveshine)