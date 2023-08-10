MPC23 Panelists to Explore “The Movement of Money,” Aug. 23-25, 2023 in Atlanta

MPC: The Digital Commerce Event MPC2023

Wide-ranging Topics Span Entire Digital Commerce Ecosystem with Industry Leaders

ATLANTA, GA, USA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MPC: The Digital Commerce Event today announced its panel roster for its 13th annual convention, to be held August 23-25, 2023 at the Atlanta Westin Perimeter North.

Marla Ellerman, Executive Director of MPC: The Digital Commerce Event, mentioned several additions to this year’s show, stating, “We’re excited to launch our first trade show platform by Epype - a mobile, digital business card with direct interactive video capabilities – a new way for sponsors, vendors, and attendees to network. And Tedd Huff will be livestreaming his popular podcast, Fintech Confidential!”

Ellerman noted that MPC23 panels span the digital commerce value chain, citing the following highlights:

Digital Asset Tokenization: Moderator Ganeshram Ramamurthy, Director of Engineering, Relevantz; Panelists: Nitin Gaur, Global Head of Digital Asset & Technology Design, State Street; Micah Kerr, Head Architect of Distributed Ledger Technology, Discover Global Network

Mobile Payment Trends in Payment Facilitation: Brad Pinneke, VP of Business Development for Worldpay for Platforms; Trevor Ruebel, President and COO of Authvia.

Buy Now Pay Later: Ali Raza, Director, Technology Strategy – Payments Industry, Protiviti and Rob Seidman, Head of Product, BNPL/POS Lending, U.S. Bank / Elavon.

Consumer Impact on Payment Trends: Moderator Wendy Holliday, CEO, PayTech Women; Panelists: Ginger Schmeltzer, Principal – Data & Services, Mastercard; Geraldine Mitchley, VP of Connected Commerce, Visa; and Gabriela Loayza, Sr. Manager, International Strategy & Sales Enablement, Discover Global Network

CBDCs: Moderator: Peter Tapling, Managing Director, PTap Advisory, LLC; Panelists Craig Borysowich, Global Payments Strategist, IMedge Consulting Group; Barry Tooker, Cross Border Working Group Chair, U.S. Faster Payments Council; John Fagan, CEO, Payala

Real-time Payments in Real Life: Moderator Greg Wilfahrt, Chief Mobility & Marketing Officer, AP Technology; Panelists Richard Love, CEO, AP Technology; David Morris, Principal Analyst, Payments & Commerce, Insider Intelligence.

Faster Payments and Faster Fraud: Shari Krasinski, SVP & Regional Sales Manager, U.S. Bank; Martin Hawkinson, VP, Risk Manager and Compliance Manager, U.S. Bank

Security and Identity: Moderator Karen Helmberger, Director of Fintech and Payments, FS-ISAC; Panelists: Troy Leach, Chief Strategy Officer, Cloud Security Alliance; John Yeoh, Global Vice President of Research, Cloud Security Alliance; Megan Shamas, Sr. Director of Marketing, FIDO

AI in Payments: Nitin Guar, Global Head of Digital Asset & Technology Design, State Street; Russell Moore, Director of Corporate Strategy & Development, Global Payments Inc.

Instant Payments in 2023: Moderator Peter Tapling, Managing Director, PTap Advisory; Panelists Melissa Brady, Director of Financial Institutions & Intermediaries, ACI Worldwide; Dan Baum, SVP & Head of Payments Product Management, FedNow, Federal Reserve Financial Services; Michael O’Brien, AVP Payment Strategies, Eastern Corporate Federal Credit Union (EasCorp)

A Cashless, Cardless Society: Moderator Rich Napoli, CEO Emeritus and Advisor, Relevantz; and Panelists Yogaraj (Yogs) Jayaprakasam, SVP & Chief Technology and Digital Officer, Deluxe; Rajendra Gangavarapu, SVP, Credit & Portfolio Analytics, Pathward; Elizabeth Homeke, CIO, One Inc.

Next-Gen POS: Moderator: Thad Peterson, Strategic Advisor, Aite Group; Panelists David Leppeck, President & Executive Payment Consultant, Pace Software; Bohdan Myroniw, Sales Director Americas, Preludd Payment Services; Kris Wells, Digital Acceptance Executive Relationship Manager, Discover Financial Services; Owen Newport, CEO, Pay Felix

Real-time Payments: Moderator Wayne Brown, Managing Partner, The Walker Group; Panelists Deborah Baxley, Managing Director, Payments Consulting Network (PCN) and Partner, PayGility Advisors; Richard Dooley, Senior Vice President, Regions Bank; Charles Potts, Executive Vice President, ICBA

Holistic Payments through PayFac and Fast Payment Rails: Moderator: Morgan Jines, VP Integrated Payments, Bluefin Payment Systems; Panelists Steven Velasquez, SVP & Head of Partner Business Development, Elavon | U.S. Bank; Madison Donnini, Vice President, Working Capital Consultant, U.S. Bank; Ruston Miles, CEO, Payfactory

Tech Channel Opportunities: Moderator Jay Bradley, Chief Partner Success Officer, Capteon Holdings LLC; Panelists Natasha Royer Coons, CEO, Advantix Solutions Group; Vic Pepe, CEO, Capteon Holdings LLC

Next-gen Lending: Moderator Bob Metodiev, Head of Business Development, Inovatec Systems; Panelists Geoff Brown, President, Highline Technologies; Allen Caviles, CEO, PayMaple LLC; Tod Chisholm, President, Integrated Financial Technologies

Building Hybrid Teams: Moderator Polly Van Duser, VP, Talent Acquisition, One Inc., Panelists Sarah Owen, Chief Product Officer, One Inc; Tina Reese, Executive Director & North America Head of Sales for Technology, Media & Telecoms, JP Morgan; Jodi Durst, CEO, ePaymints

Bank, Fintech Approaches to RTP: Moderator Kim Schwendeman, Senior Vice President of Payment Adoption, STAX; Panelists Bryan Schneider, Product Head, FinTech Strategy & Partnership, U.S. Bank; Moa Agrell, Senior Banking Partnerships Manager, Trustly; Deb Johnson, Payments Partnership Manager, Cross River

Work-life Balance: Moderator Dr. Angela Murphy; Panelists Stacey Bishop, Head of Channel Sales, Fingercheck; Megan Mountain, Executive Director, Head of Pay by Bank U.S., J.P. Morgan

Channel, POS Partner Collaboration: Moderator Natasha Royer Coons, CEO, Advantix; and Panelists Ken Schember, SVP Inside Sales / ISV Integrated Payments, PAX; Courtney Kelly Peters, VP Partnerships, Freedom Pay; Heather Philpott, Director of Corporate Business Operations, ScanSource

Can Fintechs Influence Regulation? Moderator Kimberly Hebb, Co-Founder & Service Delivery, Balanced Trust; Select Panelists.

High-risk, high-reward merchant services: Moderator Erin O’Donnell, Founding Partner, Infused Banking; and Panelists Chris Boone, Senior Associate Regulatory Group, Venable LLP; Jodi Durst, CEO, ePaymints; Glenn Smith, Senior Sales Executive, PaySafe

