after BREAST CANCER set to host Record Yoga by the Water Event

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 9, 2023
August 8, 2023
Inhale and exhale at the inaugural “Yoga by the Water” event raising awareness and support for national charity, after BREAST CANCER. This year, we collaborated with the 11th Annual Humber Bay Shores Waterfront Festival. Our Sunrise and Sunset classes are led by acclaimed Yoga Instructor Stefanie Beitel and her team, Cheryl McKenzie, Kirsten Jacob and Dana Rogers, the yoga classes will be held at the breathtaking Humber Bay Lakeshore on Saturday, August 12, 2023
Rise and shine in peace and serenity for the Sunrise Session from 8:00a.m. to 9:30a.m.
Align at dusk in candlelight by the water for the Sunset Session from 7:30p.m. to 9:00p.m.
The FREE event is an opportunity for the community to come together in healing, living life after breast cancer with mind, body, spirit, and health connecting us all together for a calming and spiritual experience. The event aims to garner a record number of participants and funds through voluntary donations, sponsorship opportunities and the purchase of T-Shirts and Candles for the evening session.
Fitness and a positive state of mind are key to fighting breast cancer, and vital to the recovery process. The after BREAST CANCER Yoga by the Water classes will be both motivating and inspiring in keeping with after BREAST CANCER’s theme of bringing ‘cancer’ and ‘celebration’ together in the same sentence.
We are celebrating ‘life’ as those who are on the other end of their breast cancer battle chart a new path following the challenges they faced through this difficult, life-changing journey.
“Yoga by the Water brings together individuals, families, co-workers, and friends in a glorious outdoor natural setting, lifting our spirits with love and light,” said Alicia Vianga, Founder of after BREAST CANCER. Namaste - The event is all about raising our vibrations.
Participants are encouraged to attend and experience this opportunity to form a deep connection while supporting after BREAST CANCER.
About after BREAST CANCER
after BREAST CANCER is a Canada wide charity dedicated to supporting and celebrating those affected by breast cancer. Most people believe that surviving breast cancer treatment is the end of the battle, but in fact, it is the beginning of the healing journey.
1. RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT: To identify underserved areas in breast cancer survivorship that lack resources and provide evidence-based information that can facilitate informed decision-making on issues related to breast cancer survivorship.
2. DIRECT SUPPORT: To provide women who have no insurance and limited financial resources with a mastectomy bra, camisole and breast prosthesis at NO COST to them after breast removal surgery (mastectomy or lumpectomy).
3. SUPPORT FOR THE FUTURE: To provide resources that contribute to a woman’s Quality of Life (QOL) after breast cancer
