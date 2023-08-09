AOTEAROA NEW ZEALAND AND SAMOA SIGN AVIATION SECURITY EQUIPMENT AGREEMENT

Today, the Minister of Works, Transport and Infrastructure Hon Olo Fiti Afoa Va’ai and New Zealand High Commissioner HE Dr Trevor Matheson signed a Partnership Arrangement for the installation and maintenance of next generation aviation security screening equipment.

An Aviation Security Adviser from the New Zealand Civil Aviation Authority will oversee the acquisition, installation and commissioning of new aviation security equipment at Faleolo International Airport worth NZD $1 million. The equipment includes three x-ray machines for carry-on baggage, one x-ray machine for checked baggage, one x-ray machine for large cargo, three walk-through metal detectors, a work station for baggage inspections, a new air-conditioning system, and an Explosive Trace Detection system. The agreement will also include staff training, and support for maintenance and spare parts to ensure that the system is resilient and meets Samoa’s aviation security needs. The equipment complies with US Federal Aviation Administration regulations, which will meet International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) security requirements to enable direct flights from the United States to Samoa.

“I want to acknowledge the Samoa Airport Authority, the Ministry of Works, Transport and Infrastructure and New Zealand Civil Aviation Authority for their hard work and collaboration to bring this arrangement together,” said High Commissioner Matheson. “The Partnership Arrangement is part of Aotearoa New Zealand’s ongoing support for Samoa’s aviation sector. The provision of new security equipment is a key component of Samoa’s Transport Sector Plan 2023-2027. It will improve safety and security of the airport by enhancing infrastructure, technology, maintenance and management. The equipment will support Samoa to meet its international aviation security obligations and host a successful Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in 2024.”

In turn, Hon. Minister of Works thanked the Government and the people of New Zealand for their continued assistance and commitment to ensure the security of Samoa’s borders, especially with preparations toward the hosting of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting 2024. “Today’s signing of this agreement further reaffirms the ties of friendship that we enjoy,” Hon. Olo said. “I acknowledge the work and tireless efforts of the people behind the scenes to bring this to completion. The installation of this new equipment will ensure Samoa’s continued compliance with ICAO standards and best practice and it is a timely investment as Samoa prepares to host the CHOGM meeting in 2024. May we continue to work together in the spirit of trust and friendship.”

