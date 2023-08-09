TAP Financial Partners Selected by Desert Rotor as its Investment Banker

Desert Rotor’s mission is to innovate the future of ground control vehicles for unmanned operations. TAP Financial Partners is a privately-held, boutique merchant bank providing advisory, restructuring, debt and equity fundraising services, fulfillment, and up-listing advice to a select group of small and mid-sized enterprises. Bob Press is the founder of TAP Financial Partners, a boutique merchant bank.

MIAMI, USA, August 9, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- TAP Financial Partners , a privately-held, boutique merchant bank, has been engaged to provide advisory services by Desert Rotor , a designer and manufacturer of ground control systems for unmanned vehicles. The assignment empowers TAP to operate as the Arizona-based company’s financial advisor and accounting services representative.TAP’s services, which include institutionalizing Desert Rotor’s accounting practices and positioning them to enter capital markets, prepare the company for the next phase of its growth and development. “Desert Rotor is poised for success in a marketplace with high demand for products,” said Bob Press , founder of TAP Financial Partners. “Our efforts will allow them to build on their growing revenue base and be properly positioned to add infrastructure, expand production capabilities, and scale services. We’ll also leverage our relationships within the industry for their benefit.”Desert Rotor’s mission is to innovate the future of ground control vehicles for unmanned operations. Its products have been used by the U.S. Department of Defense, Air Force, Army, and Navy.In 2022, the global drone market where Desert Rotor competes was worth more than $30 billion, with an estimated compound annual growth rate of nearly eight percent.“Our unmanned technology is high quality, highly functional, and cost effective,” said Debin Ray, CEO of Desert Rotor. “Advance skills in Ground Control Station (GCS) design and manufacturing gives us the ability to fulfill nearly any client technical requirements for an unmanned controller.”TAP Financial Partners is a privately-held, boutique merchant bank providing advisory, restructuring, debt and equity fundraising services, fulfillment, and up-listing advice to a select group of small and mid-sized enterprises. It’s financial expertise and decades of collective experience position it to be a difference-maker for clients, no matter the assignment or mandate.To learn more about services and impact, connect at www.tap-partners.com or info@tap-partners.com.# # #

