Mississippi Man Arrested Following TennCare Fraud Investigation

MEMPHIS – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Medicaid Fraud Control Division has resulted in the arrest of a man from Olive Branch, Mississippi.

In February, TBI received a tip to the Medicaid Fraud Control Division Hotline alleging that a TennCare consumer-directed caregiver was not providing services at scheduled times. During the investigation, agents developed information that between November 1, 2022, and January 27, 2023, Ousman Cham submitted 120 hours of overlapping caregiver services for two TennCare patients in Shelby County.

On May 8th, TBI agents secured arrest warrants charging Cham (DOB: 5/30/86) with one count of TennCare Fraud and one count of Theft of Property ($2,500-$10,000). On July 28th, Cham surrendered to authorities. He was booked into the Shelby County Jail and released on his own recognizance.

To report TennCare provider fraud or patient abuse, call the TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division Hotline at 1-800-433-5454 or email TBI.MedicaidFraudTips@tbi.tn.gov.

Note: The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $7,051,938.75 for federal Fiscal Year 2022-2023. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,350,646.25 for Fiscal Year 2022-2023, is funded by the State of Tennessee.