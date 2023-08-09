Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,786 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,480 in the last 365 days.

Mississippi Man Arrested Following TennCare Fraud Investigation

MEMPHIS – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Medicaid Fraud Control Division has resulted in the arrest of a man from Olive Branch, Mississippi.

In February, TBI received a tip to the Medicaid Fraud Control Division Hotline alleging that a TennCare consumer-directed caregiver was not providing services at scheduled times.  During the investigation, agents developed information that between November 1, 2022, and January 27, 2023, Ousman Cham submitted 120 hours of overlapping caregiver services for two TennCare patients in Shelby County.

On May 8th, TBI agents secured arrest warrants charging Cham (DOB: 5/30/86) with one count of TennCare Fraud and one count of Theft of Property ($2,500-$10,000).  On July 28th, Cham surrendered to authorities.  He was booked into the Shelby County Jail and released on his own recognizance.

To report TennCare provider fraud or patient abuse, call the TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division Hotline at 1-800-433-5454 or email TBI.MedicaidFraudTips@tbi.tn.gov.

Note: The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $7,051,938.75 for federal Fiscal Year 2022-2023. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,350,646.25 for Fiscal Year 2022-2023, is funded by the State of Tennessee.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Mississippi Man Arrested Following TennCare Fraud Investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more