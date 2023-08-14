South Jersey Entrepreneurs Offer Nontoxic Way for School Kids to Keep Germs Away with New PocketbookProtectors

SOUTH JERSEY, NEW JERSEY , USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s time again to prepare for the first day at school. Along with the extensive check-off list of necessities, i.e., pencils, pens, and paper, mindful parents should include PocketbookProtectors. Founders and siblings, Tamara Turman-Ali and Sean Turman are the curators of this innovative product that is a game changer in family routines. “The idea came to us after being disgusted with putting pocketbooks or book bags on the floor of bathrooms and dining rooms when there were no other options available.” This was the catalyst that caused them to come up with a solution.

The timely brand, PocketbookProtectors, helps to reduce the number of germs that make their way into home environments. Reports show that children’s backpacks are some of the most unsanitary items a child will encounter. They are germ magnets that touch many dirty surfaces, such as classrooms, bathrooms, and gym floors, gathering disease-laden microorganisms along the way. From the time they leave home til they return, children’s bags are overloaded with these pesty predators.

A recent report shows, “On average, kids’ backpacks clocked in 31 times germier than the average cell phone.” Furthermore, experts tell WebMD that lunch boxes and backpacks can harbor germs that cause colds and flu.

By using the PocketBookProtector, everyone in the school building, from administrators and teachers to students, can help prevent those germs from getting into their abodes. This simple device attaches to most bags and protects them from dirt, bacteria, and other contaminants. It actually covers the bottom of the bag. Once in the home regardless of where the bag is placed whether in the child's room, dining room table or desk area the germs are contained and cannot enter the area.

This ingenious product is not only for backpacks but the versatile PocketBookProtectors can cover purses, diaper bags, and travel bags. It provides extra protection while vacationing or for busy Moms on the go. Whether in a bathroom stall or using the changing table for baby, PocketBookProtectors afford a barrier from nasty germs.

The PocketBookProtector is made from the finest high-quality material and is available in a variety of complementary colors. This product is durable and can be easily removed, cleaned and disinfected.

South Jersey Entrepreneurs Offer Nontoxic Way for School Kids to Keep Germs Away with New PocketbookProtectors

