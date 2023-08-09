Heroic Education Partners with Schools, Economic Development and Broadband Initiatives to Deliver Access & Content

We Deliver Relevant Content that will Engage and Motivate the Upcoming and Current Generations of Workers to become a World Leading Heroic USA Workforce.

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Delivering broadband connectivity is only part of the puzzle of lifting disadvantaged families, the other critical piece is delivering content that will motivate the users to learn the skills that will benefit the community.The Internet is the backbone of today's world. It powers education and the economy. It supports our health and well-being. It connects us to our neighbors and to those we love.Roughly 1 in 5 American households are not connected to the Internet. That is one-fifth of our citizens who are unable to fully participate in opportunities offered in this modern life. Most are from disadvantaged communities.Access to the internet isn't a luxury. It's a necessity. We need to make sure that everyone in America has access to reliable and affordable high-speed Internet. High-speed Internet doesn't just help individuals. It helps our country. It saves us time and money. It creates jobs and opportunities here in the United States. And it helps us connect to one another, building a stronger, more free society.“Connecting the last 20% is a challenge, but only part of the challenge. They also need access to content that will help them be successful. The right broadband connection accessing the wrong content can lead to a cascading set of clicks that can ruin lives”, states Dr Tom Reed, VP Development Heroic Ohio.For parents, the risks for children are magnified, so even if the access is there, they need to see how their kids will benefit from content on their devices. There needs to be more than just the content that the parents can already get on their smartphone.State governments have an historic opportunity with the new $42+ billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program. We need to not only connect those 20% of families, but just as importantly, we must provide them with the content that will help them become part of the world leading Heroic USA Workforce . This program provides $42.45 billion to expand high-speed internet access by funding planning, infrastructure deployment and adoption programs in all US states.We are quickly heading towards a world where the real and virtual worlds and AI are integrated as one – a world that will have the same magnitude of changes as the computer chip and the internet have over the past 40 years. We must have all families connected to high speed internet with the most engaging and helpful content available. Heroic Education works with state governments, departments of education, economic development organizations, and with schools to identify and connect those that are being left out of the new 4th industrial revolution. We will partner with the states to strengthen their initial and final broadband proposals over the next 12 months - BEAD Info Sheet - internetforall.gov.“We have the right message for the parents and content for them and their kids to move this forward. Hi-speed internet is great if you are using the right content, otherwise it will do more harm than good”, states Scott Dow, founder of Heroic Game Day This 4th industrial revolution integration of the real and virtual worlds will have the power to make or break the nations vying for relevance in the new global economy. How we train our students and parents now will determine how well we do in the world in the upcoming years.About Heroic Education and Heroic Game DayHeroic Education, delivers platforms such as Heroic Game Day ( www.heroicgameday.com ), which is the leading kid-driven, game-based skills learning platform for K-6 students. We engage, scale and guarantee reading, math and life skills proficiency. We work with leading technology companies, sports figures, schools, parents and states that want to lead and deliver the most innovative and scalable workforce development in the country. We motivate kids (long-term solution) and their parents (immediate solution) to learn and apply the life skills of success, recognizing that kids learn best when they play. This delivers what the business and family community need to lead the world in hope and prosperity - www.heroiceducation.com

