Heroic Power Reading Delivers Guaranteed State Reading Proficiency & Does so without any Extra Teacher or Classroom Time

The most important driver in whether a child is successful at reading or not, is relevance” — Dr Tom Reed

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Reading was very different before social media. We read books, articles, and other printed materials that required extended attention, time and comprehension. Now with social media, video, and other digital communication, we increasingly consume information in “twitter-sized” bites of information, process it, make meaning out of it, act on it, and then wait.Today, reading is an almost immediate stimulus-response loop, reinforced by consequences, good or bad, which influence our behavior the next time that minute of “reading” pops up in front of us. While reading and comprehending long books and articles is still important, this new dynamic of reading has transformed our lives over the past 15 years or so.We call this 21st century reading, “Power Reading.” Power reading is a skill that can, and must, be learned. Those that do not become proficient at it are destined to get left behind as life becomes more complicated, fast paced and high stakes. There is only one way to teach this effectively on a large scale, and that's in the Heroic Game Day platform. We call it Heroic Power Reading and it also provides the foundation and motivation to get kids reading and comprehending larger books and articles.“The most important driver in whether a child is successful at reading or not, is relevance,” states Dr. Thomas Reed, VP of Development for Heroic Ohio. “If reading is relevant to them, then they are motivated to use whatever is available to them at the time to understand it. Relevance and repetition help children learn to read.”In the Heroic Game Day platform, the student is repeatedly presented with small bits of information (i.e. short reading or audio clips for non-readers), where they have to read (decode), process information (comprehend), make a choice (act) and then learn (experience the consequences). This is how games work, and we’ve harnessed that power of gaming to deliver to students the skills they need to read proficiently and manage the technical world in which they live.“This is how you get all students reading at proficiency - all without requiring any teacher or classroom time. We are so confident that we can deliver this, that we’re the only education provider that will guarantee learning outcomes” states Scott Dow, Founder of Heroic Game Day.The Heroic Learning Guarantee: “Students that spend at least 30 minutes per day, 5 days a week, completing Heroic Game Day missions WILL improve their scores on the state reading and math assessments to proficiency and above. If they don’t, we will coach them – at no cost – until they do.”Our game transforms the student’s reading experience from “have to” to “want to.” For most kids, it is a preferred alternative to, “Sit passively and read for 30 minutes, and get something from this book chosen for you.” For most students, it is a preferred alternative to more struggling, falling further behind, and acting out of frustration.Heroic Game Day sprinkles in moments of power reading so consistently and relevantly that a child doesn’t think of it as a reading exercise. Are they getting in their minutes of reading? Yes!. It is done while interacting with the game’s superhero characters in such a fun way that the child doesn’t think of it as exercise.They are consistently reading or applying what they read in a mission or a mini game in a real-time stimulus-response loop. Every minute in the game where the student is reading, comprehending, acting and learning, counts as a Heroic Power Reading minute. But in reality, it is more than that. How is that possible? The game motivates the student to read books outside the game and then return to the game later to report on what they read and experience the rewards. So one minute of Heroic Power Reading in the game, delivers additional reading minutes outside the game.“Heroic Game Day makes the learning relevant to what children relate to and then grows from there. Students are realizing that knowledge is power, leading them to become heroic citizens and future participants in a world leading workforce. When the child starts to improve on their reading, they feel hope and feel empowered to take it to higher levels and apply it in more ways inside and outside the game. The game grows with the child. When a child shuts down or gets distracted that is when the learning stops. Keeping a child engaged is where the learning happens. Engage the children! Get the children into the game and empower them to achieve reading proficiency!” Doug Hale, Superintendent of Chesapeake School District, Ohio.About Heroic Game Day and Heroic Education Heroic Education, implements platforms such as Heroic Game Day ( www.heroicgameday.com ), which is the leading kid-driven, game-based skills learning platform for K-6 students. We engage, scale and guarantee reading, math and life skills proficiency. We work with leading technology companies, sports figures, schools, parents and states that want to lead and deliver the most innovative and scalable workforce development in the country. 