Kingsville agents arrest human smuggler with firearm

SARITA, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents arrested five people and seized a firearm in a failed human smuggling attempt at the Javier Vega, Jr. Checkpoint early this morning.

On August 7, 2023, at about 4:00 a.m., RGV agents working at the Javier Vega, Jr. Checkpoint encountered a silver Ford F-150 during an immigration inspection. Agents referred the vehicle and all occupants to secondary inspection for further examination where it was determined that four of the five occupants were illegally present in the United States. The driver, a United States citizen, and all other occupants were placed under arrest.

During an inventory search of the vehicle, a loaded firearm was discovered in the center console near where the driver was sitting. The 9mm handgun had a total of 18 rounds in the magazine.

The case is currently under further investigation by authorities.

“Incredibly proud of our Border Patrol Agents who have seized a total of 115 firearms fiscal year to date. This is a testament to the vigilance of the men and women of the RGV Border Patrol who are dedicated to protecting the nation and our local communities,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.