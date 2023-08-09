Local San Diego Company Recognized on Susan Thixton's 2023 Treat List
First-ever treat list by renowned pet food expert includes Real Dog Box, highlighting the company's commitment to quality and transparency.
I have great respect for the companies that go to the effort (and expense) to make a quality treat product.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Dog Box, a leading provider of high-quality dog treats, is proud to announce its inclusion in Susan Thixton's 2023 List of pet foods she trusts to feed her own pets. Thixton, a respected authority in the pet food industry, has been publishing a trusted 'list' of pet foods since 2012. This year marks the first time a separate list for treats has been compiled, and Real Dog Box is honored to be among the select few.
— Susan Thixton
A Testament to Quality and Transparency
"No company pays a fee to be considered for the List, it is completely voluntary (and free) to be considered. No company provides samples or free products," said Susan Thixton. "I have great respect for the companies that go to the effort (and expense) to make a quality treat product."
Real Dog Box's inclusion in the list is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to quality and transparency. All manufacturing and product information was carefully vetted and verified by Thixton herself.
Going Above and Beyond
While dog treat companies in California are required to be inspected by the California Department of Public Health, Real Dog Box goes a step further. The company is a registered facility with the FDA and is regularly inspected by both agencies, ensuring the highest standards of safety and quality.
Key Takeaways
-Real Dog Box is included in Susan Thixton's 2023 trusted Treat List.
-The list is a testament to Real Dog Box's commitment to quality and transparency.
-Real Dog Box goes above and beyond regulatory requirements, with regular inspections by both the California Department of Public Health and the FDA.
Join the Pack
Experience the Real Dog Box difference for yourself. Visit our website at www.realdogbox.com to learn more about our commitment to quality and to order your first box of treats. After all, your furry friend deserves the best.
---
About Real Dog Box
Real Dog Box is a leading provider of high-quality dog treats based in San Diego. The company is committed to transparency and quality, going above and beyond regulatory requirements to ensure the safety and satisfaction of its customers and their dogs. For more information, please visit our website or contact our customer service team.
About Susan Thixton and The List
Susan Thixton is a renowned pet food safety advocate and the author of TruthaboutPetFood.com. Each year, she publishes a list of pet foods that she would trust to feed her own pets, based on rigorous vetting and verification of each company's manufacturing and product information. The 2023 List includes 36 brands that meet her high standards for quality and transparency. For more information and to support Susan’s efforts and order the 2023 List, visit https://truthaboutpetfood.com/the-list/.
