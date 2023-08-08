FloridaCommerce Announces Launch of the Florida Aerospace and Defense Portal

~Strengthening Florida’s Defense Industry and Supply Chain ~







Tallahassee, FL – Today, FloridaCommerce announced the launch of the new Florida Aerospace and Defense (FAD) Portal to connect Florida’s small and medium-sized businesses with employee resources and contracting opportunities that directly support Florida's vital military community. Before the execution of the FAD portal, Florida small and mid-sized businesses previously had to visit multiple, separate websites to obtain information on U.S. Department of Defense spending, available grants and contracts.

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, FloridaCommerce is proud to launch the Florida Aerospace and Defense Portal, further strengthening Florida's defense industry supply chain,” said Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “The FAD Portal maximizes Florida’s resources for the mutual benefit of Florida’s military and small business communities.”

“The new Florida Aerospace and Defense Portal is another valuable tool to help our state’s small business owners tap financial and talent resources to grow and compete,” said CareerSource Florida President and CEO Adrienne Johnston. “With Florida’s booming economy under the Governor’s leadership, the CareerSource Florida network is working with state and local partners to help employers and Floridians connect with opportunities in new and expanding markets.”

Through the FAD Portal, users gain access to the Florida Defense Directory, a defense-specific business listing where registered users can connect with and increase subcontracting opportunities with other registered small and medium-sized businesses. The search function allows users to search for products by North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) code, keywords, or company name to locate business to business opportunities. Furthermore, the FAD Portal enables users to access resources related to:

Cybersecurity training and assessments.

Free consultation services provided by the Florida Procurement Technical Assistance Center and the Florida Small Business Development Centers Network.

Disaster preparedness information.

How to obtain and manage government-awarded contracts.

Today’s announcement is one piece of Governor DeSantis’ large-scale effort to cultivate a business-friendly environment and stimulate aggressive economic growth for the small business and military communities.

Through Florida’s State Small Business Credit Initiative administered by FloridaCommerce $142 million in new capital is available for small businesses and startups.

In May 2023, Governor DeSantis signed eight bills to support veteran education and training opportunities, expand veteran benefits, and strengthen long-term care for Florida’s veterans and their families.

In June 2023, Governor DeSantis announced more than $6.1 million in awards to military communities through the Defense Infrastructure Grant Program, the Defense Reinvestment Grant Program, and the Florida Defense Support Task Force Grant Program. For more information on these programs and more visit FloridaJobs.org/Military-Community-Programs

To learn more about the FAD Portal and to register, visit fad.floridajobs.org . If you have any questions or if you are seeking guidance on registering for the FAD Portal, please call 850-717-8960 or email DefenseGrants@DEO.MyFlorida.com

About FloridaCommerce

FloridaCommerce combines the state’s economic, workforce, and community development efforts, expediting economic development projects to fuel job creation in competitive communities and promote economic resiliency. For more information, including valuable resources for employers and job seekers, please visit www.FloridaJobs.org.



###