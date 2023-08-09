Dr. Anna Cabeca Awarded Patent for Julva®, a Menopause “V” Cream
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Girlfriend Doctor, a subsidiary of Golden Isles Medical, Inc. is proud to announce the PATENT awarded to its founder and CEO, Dr. Anna Cabeca, DO, FACOG, for her invention of Julva®, a feminine cosmetic cream for women for relief of vaginal atrophy symptoms.
Julva® is an all-natural, topical and feminine cream that rejuvenates vulvo-vaginal tissue for women suffering with atrophy symptoms commonly resulting from menopause including vaginal dryness, diminished libido, and bladder leaks.
Dr. Cabeca joins a very small group of female inventors who have secured a patent. Just 13% of all patent holders are women according to a 2019 study by Yale University. Moreover, individual female patent holders are a mere 6%.
Julva® is an all-natural, topical and feminine cream that rejuvenates vulvo-vaginal tissue for women suffering from atrophy symptoms commonly resulting from menopause including vaginal dryness, diminished libido, and bladder leaks.
Dr. Anna Cabeca says, “As we get older, the hormonal changes brought on with menopause affect our vaginal tissue, reducing its elasticity. Intercourse can be painful, and incontinence is common. And all of this is incredibly preventable. When prescribed estrogen hormonal treatment by a physician, women do get some relief because it helps restore the mucosa layer which forms the first layer of the vagina. But we want to get down to the muscle layer to promote natural lubrication as well as to enhance defense against infection. Studies have shown that Julva's active ingredient, Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA, a precursor to both estrogen and testosterone), can help with this.”
In addition to dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), Julva® contains: Rhododendron Ferrugineum (Alpine Rose Stem Cell) Extract, which is a potent anti-aging ingredient found in high-end cosmetics.
Dr. Cabeca added, “I have relied on organic compounds in the development of Julva. As a result, Julva is very safe and contains wonderful nourishing, soothing, and moisturizing ingredients for the genital skin of both men and women. It has been specifically designed to be gentle to vulvar skin, but that does not mean that it can only be used there exclusively.”
Many women struggle with menopausal hormonal changes and their consequences to the vagina, bladder and vulva making a product like Julva crucial to women’s quality of life as we age. The reviews online for Julva include praise and stories of incredible results from Julva users around the world - many describing “life-changing results”. More information about the story behind Dr. Anna’s creation of Julva can be found at DrAnna.com/JulvaStory.
Dr. Cabeca joins a very small group of female inventors who have secured a patent. Just 13% of all patent holders are women according to a 2019 study by Yale University. Moreover, individual female patent holders are a mere 6%. In the case of a team being awarded a patent, just 0.3% goes to all-female teams.
In celebration of the patent and Dr. Anna’s mission to share Julva with every woman around the world, the Julva 7-night trial is being offered for free - simply cover the shipping and handling: Get Julva Now at https://drannacabeca.com/products/julva
ABOUT DR. ANNA CABECA, DO, FACOG
Dr. Anna Cabeca, DO, FACOG is an Emory University-trained, triple-board certified OB-GYN with additional certifications in Integrative Medicine, Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine. “Dr. Anna”, as her patients, clients and team fondly call her, is most proud of her role as a mother, grandmother and advocate for women’s health. As an internationally recognized educator, leader, speaker and author of three best-selling books, (The Hormone Fix, Keto-Green 16, and MenuPause), Dr. Anna also leads her team as the founder and CEO of Golden Isles Medical, Inc DBA The Girlfriend Doctor, The Girlfriend Doctor brand’s mission is to help women live their best lives before, during and after menopause by empowering women live their best lives before, during and after menopause by empowering women in their own health journey.
Janet Vasquez
JV Public Relations NY Inc.
+1 212-645-5498
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok