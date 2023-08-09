Supercharging Credential Evaluation Skills: Join ECE’s 4-Part Webinar Series
ECE invites everyone to finetune their credential evaluation skills by checking out their brand new webinar series, ECE® e-Learning Snapshot.MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Educational Credential Evaluators (ECE) are thrilled to announce its ongoing webinar series, ECE® e-Learning Snapshot, dedicated to helping enhance skills and excel in the world of international credential evaluation. With a focus on recognition, both institutional and programmatic, ECE’s highly trained evaluation staff will share their research and expertise to assist in the day-to-day evaluation work.
The webinars, each lasting 30 minutes, will follow a structured format, combining insightful presentations with engaging Question & Answer discussions. Attendance is free, and ECE encourages professionals who want to feel empowered in the credential evaluation space to join for 1 or all of these invaluable sessions.
Webinar Schedule:
a. Brazil Program Recognition - July 26, 2023 Gain insights into evaluating academic credentials from this vibrant country and broaden your understanding of Brazil's unique educational landscape.
b. Spain Institutional Recognition - August 23, 2023 Join ECE as they explore the nuances of institutional recognition in this rich and diverse country.
c. Philippines Program Recognition - November 29, 2023 ECE’s expert evaluator will uncover the intricacies of program recognition in the Philippines in this engaging webinar.
d. China Institutional Recognition - December 13, 2023 Join ECE’s final webinar as they demystify the process of institutional recognition in the world's most populous country.
Following each live webinar, attendees will receive a link to the recording to revisit the session at their convenience. Additionally, a curated list of related resources will be shared.
ECE invites everyone to register for the webinars series and for those seeking further information to reach out to Marybeth Gruenewald at ece@ece.org.
About Educational Credential Evaluators:
Educational Credential Evaluators, Inc. (ECE) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. ECE has been a leading authority in credential evaluation for over forty years. They specialize in evaluating foreign educational credentials of individuals for the purposes of studying or working in the U.S. and studying in Canada. Their mission is to promote the betterment of individuals’ lives and society by ensuring that educational qualifications are fairly and accurately recognized across borders. ECE® team members provide and receive ongoing training and support to uphold the integrity of educational evaluations while facilitating fair and accurate recognition of credentials worldwide.
Marybeth Gruenewald
Educational Credential Evaluators, Inc.
ece@ece.org