Guest Post: MassDOT, MAPFRE Insurance Reminder: Safe Summer Travel 

Boston — August marks the height of vacation season. With schools out and families eager for adventure, this month offers an ideal opportunity to embark on memorable trips and explore new destinations. However, it's essential to approach this exciting time responsibly and make necessary preparations to ensure a smooth and safe journey. Avoiding high traffic times, prepping your car to prevent breakdowns, and never drinking and driving are three takeaways for August travel.

1. Avoiding High Traffic Times:

Planning your travel is essential to make the most of your vacation, as is considering the busiest times on the road. Research shows that weekends and specific timeframes, such as early mornings and late afternoons, tend to witness increased traffic congestion. Consider starting your journey during off-peak hours to avoid long delays. Utilizing navigation apps and online traffic updates can help you identify alternate routes and bypass heavily congested areas, ensuring a smoother and more enjoyable trip.

2. Preparing Your Car to Avoid Breakdowns:

Before embarking on any road trip, ensuring your vehicle is in top-notch condition is crucial. Start by scheduling a thorough maintenance check-up with a trusted mechanic who can inspect your car's engine, tires, brakes and fluid levels. Don't forget to check the air conditioning system, as it becomes a saving grace during sweltering summer temperatures. Keep essential supplies such as spare tires, jumper cables, a first aid kit, and extra water in your car. Being proactive and prepared can help prevent breakdowns and keep you safe throughout your journey.

3. DO NOT Drink and Drive:

While having a great time on your vacation is essential, it's equally critical to prioritize the safety of yourself, your loved ones, and others on the road. Consuming alcohol impairs judgment, coordination, and reaction time, making it extremely dangerous to operate a vehicle under its influence. Instead, designate a sober driver within your group or take advantage of ride-sharing services and public transportation options available in many popular vacation destinations. By making responsible choices and refraining from drinking and driving, you can safeguard precious lives and ensure a positive vacation experience for all.

August is an great time for summer vacations, where families and friends come together to create lasting memories. Plan ahead when you travel, and prioritizing safety while enjoying unforgettable adventures.

MassDOT’s Highway Assistance Program, sponsored by MAPFRE Insurance, is on patrol to help all motorists, including motorcyclists, on the highways. Patrol operators monitor some of the state’s busiest highways around Metro Boston, Worcester, Springfield and Cape Cod (seasonal). The Highway Assistance Patrol covers 13 major state roadways and interstates, the Emergency Service Patrol covers the Mass Pike (I-90) from New York to Boston and the Incident Response Operators cover the Metropolitan Highway System and tunnels. The Highway Assistance Patrol is in service Monday–Friday between the hours of 6 a.m.–10 a.m. and 3 p.m.–7 p.m. During holidays, there are extended routes in heavy traffic areas. On I-90, and in Boston’s tunnel system, assistance is provided 24 hours per day, 7 days a week.

Written By

Your friends at MAPFRE Insurance