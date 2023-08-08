Submit Release
RFP – Permit Review Implementing SB 5290 (2023)

The Washington Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from firms interested in participating in a project to implement several measures mandated in Senate Bill 5290 (SB 5290) – Local Permit Review (RCW 36.70B), passed by the state legislature in 2023. Please see attached RFP for complete information.

A pre-proposal conference will be held on at 10:00 a.m. Thursday August 17, 2023, Pacific Time. The pre-proposal conference will be virtual only, on a platform such as Zoom or Microsoft Teams. Email the RFP Coordinator to receive the meeting link. All prospective Proposers are encouraged attend; however, attendance is mandatory.

