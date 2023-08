VHS Learning Expands its Flexible Course Catalog Adding New Options for Enrollment on a Rolling Basis Year-Round

VHS Learning is a nonprofit organization with 27 years of experience providing world-class online programs to students and schools everywhere.

Beginning September 5th, schools can offer more AP®, core, and elective courses to students needing scheduling flexibility

These comprehensive, teacher-led self-paced courses give students the opportunity to embark on new learning experiences after the beginning of the traditional semester start. ” — Carol DeFuria, President & CEO of VHS Learning

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Since 2022, VHS Learning ’s Flexible courses have helped students resolve academic scheduling issues. Now, the nonprofit has more than doubled its Flexible courses, offering students 34 courses in three categories for the upcoming 2023-24 school year: Flexible Advanced Placementcourses, Flexible one-credit courses, and Flexible half-credit courses. The half-credit category is a new addition by VHS Learning and allows for course enrollment on a rolling basis year-round.“Our original catalog of Flexible courses was so popular, we knew that we were meeting an important need,” said Carol DeFuria, President & CEO of VHS Learning. “Some students choose to take our Flexible courses during the school year to give them more scheduling flexibility, which is especially helpful for those with athletic commitments and other extra-curricular activities, while others just prefer a self-paced course.”Flexible APCoursesVHS Learning has five new additions to its catalog of Flexible APcourses:• APBiology Flexible• APChemistry Flexible• APComputer Science A Flexible• APPhysics C: Electricity and Magnetism Flexible• APPhysics C: Mechanics FlexibleAPBiology Flexible, APChemistry Flexible, and APComputer Science A Flexible are 1.0 credit courses. Students taking APMacroeconomics, APMicroeconomics, APPhysics C: Electricity and Magnetism, or APPhysics C: Mechanics will earn a half credit for each course.Course registration for all Flexible APcourses opens on September 5, 2023. Students can enroll in the courses for the upcoming 2023-24 academic school year on any Monday from September through December. Coursework must be completed by June 15, 2024, so students who join later in the enrollment period must progress through the material at a faster pace.Flexible One-Credit CoursesSix new standard-level one-credit courses have also been added to VHS Learning’s Flexible course offerings:• Algebra 2 Flexible• Chemistry Flexible• English 10 Flexible• Geometry Flexible• Spanish 2 Flexible• U.S. History FlexibleAs with the Flexible APcourses, students will be able to register for these courses on September 5, 2023. They can then enroll in their selected course on any Monday from September to February. Students must complete their course by June 15, 2024, so later enrollees will need to work at a faster pace.Flexible Half-Credit CoursesThe new Flexible half-credit category currently contains seven courses, which are designed to be completed in about 20 weeks:• Chinese Language and Culture Flexible• Criminology Flexible• Cybersecurity Flexible• Health Flexible• Personal Finance Flexible• U.S. Government and Civics Flexible• Writing The College Application Essay FlexibleRegistration for all half-credit courses is now open, and students can begin their chosen courses immediately.All eligible Flexible courses have been NCAA approved. VHS Learning teachers will regularly interact with students in asynchronous discussions, host weekly office hours, and invite students to monthly one-on-one progress meetings.Students have been taking note of VHS Learning’s Flexible course offerings. In 2022, the first Flexible APfull credit courses were offered. In 2023, enrollments for APfull-credit Flexible courses have increased by more than 700% from 2022 levels.Non-AP Flexible half-credit courses became available in 2023. Enrollments for the APhalf credit courses have almost doubled from the previous year’s enrollments.“These comprehensive, teacher-led self-paced courses give students the opportunity to embark on new learning experiences after the beginning of the traditional semester start,” said DeFuria. “Instead of being bound by semester and school year start dates, students can use VHS Learning online Flexible courses to fill gaps in their academic schedules and take courses that would otherwise not be possible.”About VHS LearningVHS Learning is a nonprofit organization with 27 years of experience providing world-class online programs to students and schools everywhere. More than 600 schools around the world take advantage of VHS Learning’s 300+ online high school courses — including 29 APcourses, credit recovery, and enrichment courses — to expand their programs of study. VHS Learning is accredited by Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS), and Accrediting Commission for Schools and Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC). Courses are approved for initial eligibility by NCAA. For more information about VHS Learning, please visit https://www.vhslearning.org/ and follow on Twitter at @VHSLearning.# # #

