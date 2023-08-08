MDC offers updates on construction projects

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) offers numerous conservation areas and facilities across the state to connect Missourians with nature. In efforts to better serve the public, several MDC properties are undergoing major renovations.

FOUNTAIN GROVE CONSERVATION AREA – LIVINGSTON COUNTY

Construction is currently in progress on a new pump station at Fountain Grove Conservation Area in Livingston County. The contract was awarded to Capital Paving & Construction LLC and work includes three electric pumps pulling water from the Grand River, which will replace a single diesel pump. The change will increase the volume of water that can be pumped but also allow more variance in flows as needed according to weather and waterfowl needs at the 7,906-acre area. Water is pumped only if the flow in the Grand River in sufficient so that pumping does not affect the river’s ecology or agriculture uses. The project is Phase II at Fountain Grove of MDC’s Golden Anniversary Wetland Renovation Program.

Renovations are expected to be completed May 2024.

Find additional information on renovations online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4PD.

JEROME ACCESS – PHELPS COUNTY

Concrete work and final grading are in process at the new site for Jerome Access on the Gasconade River, located in Phelps County about 15 miles west of Rolla. Blasting operations to remove a bluff are complete and rough grading is complete throughout the site.

The main components of the new Jerome Access site will be a half-acre gravel parking lot with ADA accessible parking spaces and approximately 20 truck/trailer stalls, and a concrete boat ramp that will provide entry to the Gasconade. The two-acre site will also feature opportunities for bank fishing.

The contract on the project was awarded to Twehous Excavating Company, Inc. Construction is expected to be completed this August.

Learn more about the new Jerome Access site online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Pa.

SHEPHERD OF THE HILLS CONSERVATION CENTER – BRANSON

Construction is in progress on a $6.7 million project to replace MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center in Branson. Demolition of the old structure and parking is complete. Crews are now working on modifications to the center’s utilities and foundation work is ongoing.

The project contract was awarded to Branco Enterprises Inc. of Neosho and the new facility is expected to be completed in December 2024.

Learn more about the project online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Pz.

SCHELL-OSAGE CONSERVATION AREA – VERNON COUNTY

Construction is underway on a $6.4 million pump station project at Schell-Osage Conservation Area in northeastern Vernon County. MDC reports mobilization and excavation are in progress for a pump house. Site improvements needed to support heavy equipment on site is also underway.

The project will improve the area’s wetlands for a wide variety of waterfowl, shore birds, and wading birds, and will improve Schell Lake for fishing.

The project contract was awarded to Garney Companies, Inc. A completion date is slated for December 2024.

Learn more about renovations at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Pr.

LEBANON RURAL FIREFIGHTING EQUIPMENT CENTER

Crews are working to renovate MDC’s Rural Firefighting Equipment Center building in Lebanon. Framing and electrical work for a bay being renovated into a conference room is in progress. Material for exterior renovations is currently being selected.

The contract was awarded to Bales Construction Co. The renovations are expected to be done in December.

BENNETT SPRING FISH HATCHERY – LEBANON

MDC issued Notice to Proceed on July 31st and conducted a groundbreaking ceremony on August 2nd for the renovations at Bennett Spring Fish Hatchery in Lebanon. Cahills Construction, Inc. of Rolla is preparing to mobilize on site and begin construction later in August.

Hatchery improvements include a new intake structure, reconstruction of some raceways, piping improvements, and other upgrades that will allow the hatchery to better maintain operations during flooding events and will improve fish production capability. Improvements will also be made to the MDC hatchery office, the shop, and feed storage facilities.

Read more about the project online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4PH.