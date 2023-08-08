Vietjet opens HCM City-Perth route

VIETNAM, August 8 -

HCM CITY — Vietjet has become the first airline operating the direct route connecting HCM City and Perth (Australia), linking Việt Nam’s most dynamic city and the beautiful Western Australia state.

The new route has increased the number of flights between Việt Nam and Australia of Vietjet to 38 flights per week.

Vietjet said the route will be launched from November 21, 2023 with a frequency of two return flights per week.

The flights from HCM City will take off at 13:35 (local time) on Tuesdays and Saturdays, and land in Perth at 21:20 (local time). In the opposite direction, the flights depart at Perth International Airport at 23:20 (local time) and land at Tân Sơn Nhất Airport at 05:05 (local time) also on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

The airline added that every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, from now until the end of December 31, 2023, it is offering tickets priced zero đồng (excluding taxes and fees) for all flights from and to Perth, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne at www.vietjetair.com or Vietjet Air mobile app. The flight period is from August 10, 2023 to March 31, 2024.— VNS