USS Carl Vinson Holds Change of Command

Capt. Miller successfully completed his command tour, which included being the first to deploy with a combination of fourth and fifth-generation platforms within Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2 that predominantly represent the “Air Wing of the Future.” Miller addressed his crew one last time prior to officially changing command.

“Stay strong America’s Favorite has been my theme, and our motto. I believe the CVN has the most impressive group of Sailors combined in one single unit and that those Sailors are much stronger than we, or they realize,” said Miller. “Vinson Sailors are among the strongest, most capable I know and I am truly humbled and honored to have served alongside each and every one of them.”

During his two and a half year tour, the Sailors of Vinson completed an eight-month deployment to the U.S. 7th and 3rd Fleet Area of Operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, completed a CNO Planned Incremental Maintenance Availability (PIA) four days early, and culminated in successful completion of the strike group’s final training and certification exercise. Miller reminisced about his time aboard.

“I'll miss the diversity of people and skillsets. Truly incredible how many different kinds of specific stovepipe capabilities it takes to come together in order to operate this ship,” said Miller. “I just want to say thank you to the crew. What people do out here day in and day out, some cases it’s easy, and some cases it’s not; all of it is still amazing to me.”

Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander, Carrier Strike Group One, presided over the ceremony.

“It has truly been my honor to work with you Capt. Miller,” said Sardiello. “The success of your crew is a direct reflection of your inspirational leadership, personal integrity, and technical expertise. It is without a doubt that Vinson and her crew remain warfighting-ready thanks to your dedication to duty.”

Miller was awarded the Legion of Merit for his superior accomplishments and will report to the Navy’s Air Warfare Division (OPNAV N98) in Washington D.C.

A time-honored naval tradition, the ceremony allows the crew to formally acknowledge the passing of command from the current commanding officer to the next.

“I want to congratulate Capt. Miller for a job well done,” said Thomas. “It is clear that Capt. Miller’s leadership resonates throughout the ship – from the top of the island down to the bottom-most deck plates. I look forward to taking command of Carl Vinson and leading these outstanding Sailors who make it all work.”

Capt. Thomas takes command of Vinson after serving as commanding officer of USS Portland (LPD 27) and executive officer of USS Nimitz (CVN 68). He graduated the Aviation Nuclear Officer training pipeline in 2018 and completed over 4,300 flight hours in his career.

“Capt. Miller is a superb leader and a great mentor,” said Thomas. “He leaves this ship and her crew ready. Going forward, Vinson will fly, sail, and operate everywhere international law allows. We will continue to build partnerships, strengthen allied relationships, and deter our adversaries.”

USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Carrier Strike Group One’s flagship, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict.

