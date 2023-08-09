Orleans Coffee Celebrates 40th Anniversary of Roasting Coffee in New Orleans
Bob Arceneaux, owner Orleans Coffee
Orleans Coffee is proud to celebrate its 40th anniversary of crafting exceptional coffees that have delighted locals and visitors alike since 1983.
Our Anniversary Blend is as vibrant and exciting as our namesake city. I hope you enjoy it!”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Orleans Coffee, a beloved coffee roaster deeply rooted in the spirit of New Orleans, is proud to celebrate its 40th anniversary of crafting exceptional coffees that have delighted locals and visitors alike since 1983. To commemorate this significant milestone, Orleans Coffee announces the release of a limited edition Anniversary Blend, a tribute to the vibrant and flavorful coffee culture that has thrived in New Orleans for decades.
The Orleans Coffee 40th Anniversary Blend is a harmonious mixture of exceptional coffees from Costa Rica, Ethiopia, and El Salvador. This unique combination results in a flavorful cup with a sweet aroma, mild acidity. It has notes of chocolate, caramel, and apple. With every sip, coffee enthusiasts will be transported on a sensory journey that reflects the spirit and essence of the city that inspired it.
Owner Bob Arceneaux, a prominent figure in the world of coffee, expressed his gratitude for the support Orleans Coffee has received over the years. "I am incredibly grateful for the customers and team members that have made it possible for us to celebrate 40 years of roasting great coffee," said Arceneaux. "Our Anniversary Blend is as vibrant and exciting as our namesake city. I hope you enjoy it!"
Arceneaux played an integral role in the company's success. Prior to assuming ownership in 2007, he dedicated 12 years of his career to Orleans Coffee. His passion for coffee led him on a transformative journey, which included his first trip to Guatemala in 1991. This expedition deepened his understanding of coffee growing, serving as a catalyst for his career in the industry, and eventually leading to a position on the executive Council in the Roasters Guild. The Roasters Guild is part of the Specialty Coffee Association, an organization devoted to the continuing education and promotion of Specialty Coffee around the country and the world.
Not only does Orleans Coffee sell retail coffee online and in stores around New Orleans, they also have a thriving wholesale business, supplying freshly roasted coffee to over a hundred cafes and restaurants across the Gulf South. Orleans Coffee works closely with importers and farmers to identify exceptional specialty coffees to offer their customers. The company’s commitment to collaborating with restaurateurs to meet their business needs has been instrumental in Orleans Coffee's success, and to the growth of specialty coffee throughout New Orleans.
New Orleans has a rich and storied history with coffee. The city's love affair with this aromatic elixir dates back to the early 18th century when French colonists first introduced coffee to the area. Throughout the years, New Orleans has developed a unique and cherished coffee culture, with signature beverages like café au lait and chicory-infused coffee becoming local favorites. Today, coffee remains an essential part of the city's vibrant culinary landscap. Orleans Coffee has been at the forefront of delivering exceptional coffee experiences to New Orleanians for four decades.
Join Orleans Coffee in celebrating this momentous occasion by indulging in the 40th Anniversary Blend. Experience the craftsmanship and passion that has defined Orleans Coffee for 40 years and celebrate the vibrant coffee culture that continues to thrive in the heart of New Orleans.
For more information about Orleans Coffee and to purchase the limited edition 40th Anniversary Blend, please visit www.orleanscoffee.com
