Kalmbach Feeds’ Layer Days Sweepstakes
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kalmbach Feeds® announces a “Layer Days®” Sweepstakes as part of its annual summer “Layer Days®” event celebrating hard-working, egg-laying hens. Two lucky winners will win Henhouse Reserve® feed and blocks for a year for their backyard flocks.
To enter, contestants can visit https://www.kalmbachfeeds.com/layer-days-sweepstakes for entry form and rules. Sweepstakes will run from August 1 through September 30, 2023.
Dr. Nancy Jefferson, poultry nutritionist for Kalmbach Feeds®, said of the event, “Flock owners who brought home chicks in the spring are excited to see those first eggs their hens are laying. Layer Days® is designed to share in that excitement and help educate those owners on the nutrition needs of the laying hen.”
Kalmbach Layer Days® is a two-month long event designed to offer education and fun for backyard flock owners with laying hens. In addition to the sweepstakes, the event will include a live webinar with Dr. Nancy Jefferson, nutrition and health education videos, and fun prizes offered to winners of weekly social media contests.
The sweepstakes grand prize package includes: two bags of Henhouse Reserve® per month for a year (total of twenty-four 50 lb. bags), and one Henhouse Reserve® Block per month for a year (total of 12 blocks).
Henhouse Reserve® is Kalmbach Feeds’ premier layer feed that chickens crave. Tests revealed that chickens preferred Henhouse Reserve® 3:1 over ordinary feed. Henhouse Reserve® and Kalmbach premium layer feeds make sure our feathered friends have the right nutrition to keep them healthy and productive for years to come. These premium feeds include Lifeguard®, a proprietary blend of prebiotics, probiotics, essential oils and digestive enzymes that support hens’ gut health and immunity; and YolkProud®, an all-natural botanical blend that promotes vibrant egg yolks.
About Kalmbach Feeds
Kalmbach Feeds® is a family-owned company based out of Upper Sandusky, Ohio with the purpose to "feed your animals as if they were our own." Kalmbach Feeds, Inc. has been a growing part of the nation’s food chain since 1963, when the company was founded by Milton and Ruth Kalmbach. Currently, the 2nd and 3rd generation of the Kalmbach family are actively leading the company with Milton and Ruth’s son Paul Kalmbach, Sr. serving as CEO, and grandson Paul Kalmbach, Jr. serving as President. Kalmbach Feeds’ retail brands include Kalmbach Feeds® livestock and poultry products, Tribute Equine Nutrition® premium horse feed products, and Formula of Champions® products for elite show livestock. These products are available nationwide through the company’s network of independent dealers, and online where retail outlets are not available.
