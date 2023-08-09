Eventdex and pc/nametag Forge a Powerful Partnership in Event Management Solutions

Eventdex, a leading B2B event management platform, has announced a partnership with pc/nametag, a leading provider of custom-branded event badges, lanyards etc.

MORGANVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗱𝗲𝘅 a leading B2B and innovative 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺 based in 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗝𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲𝘆, has announced a partnership with 𝗽𝗰/𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗴, a leading Wisconsin-based provider of custom-branded event badges, lanyards, and more. Through this strategic partnership, Eventdex and pc/nametag aim to deliver comprehensive 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘀𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 empowering event professionals with 𝗰𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺 𝗯𝗮𝗱𝗴𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘆𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝘀𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 solutions along with eco-friendly alternatives, in turn elevating attendee experiences at events of all sizes.

Eventdex's user-friendly and robust event planning platform, encompassing 𝗼𝗻-𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗼𝗻-𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗯𝗮𝗱𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗲 𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁, 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗮𝗹, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗻𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗼𝗼𝗹𝘀, will be complemented by pc/nametag's extensive range of custom-branded products such as regular and 𝘀𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗯𝗮𝗱𝗴𝗲𝘀, 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗹 𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗮𝗴 𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗽𝗮𝗽𝗲𝗿, 𝗻𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝘄𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝘁𝘀, 𝗯𝗮𝗱𝗴𝗲 𝗿𝗶𝗯𝗯𝗼𝗻𝘀, 𝗯𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗰𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺 𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘆𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀, and more. The combined integration of Eventdex's user-friendly platform and 𝗽𝗰/𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗴'𝘀 extensive range of custom-branded products will empower event professionals with an all-inclusive suite of tools.

Leading the way in sustainable event products, pc/nametag has a lineup of eco-friendly solutions in terms of event badges and lanyards to revolutionize the event management industry. From biodegradable plastics and products made from recycled materials, their innovative offerings are set to make a positive impact on the environment.

The strategic partnership between Eventdex and pc/nametag is poised to drive exponential growth and provide a competitive edge to businesses in the event industry, offering comprehensive event management solutions with a focus on sustainability. Eventdex offers badges through 𝗘𝗽𝘀𝗼𝗻, 𝗭𝗲𝗯𝗿𝗮 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗯𝗮𝗱𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀 𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗹𝗲-𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗯𝗮𝗱𝗴𝗲𝘀, 𝗱𝗼𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗲-𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗯𝗮𝗱𝗴𝗲𝘀, 𝗯𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗸 & 𝘄𝗵𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗯𝗮𝗱𝗴𝗲𝘀, 𝗽𝗿𝗲-𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗿, 𝗲𝗰𝗼 𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗹𝘆 & 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘆𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗯𝗮𝗱𝗴𝗲𝘀, 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗰 𝟰𝘅𝟯, 𝟰𝘅𝟲 and much more sizes. With the combination of Eventdex's cutting-edge event platform and pc/nametag's eco-conscious and custom-branded products, event professionals can elevate attendee experiences, enhance brand visibility, showcase their dedication to event sustainability, and make every event a remarkable and impactful affair.

The collaboration between Eventdex and pc/nametag brings technical advantages to event planners, offering seamless integration for on-site event badge printing, enhanced data management, real-time 𝗼𝗻-𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, and customization options. With eco-friendly solutions, time and cost savings, and comprehensive analytics, event planners can elevate attendee experiences and enhance brand visibility.

𝗔𝗱𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗯𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗯𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗱𝗲𝘅 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗰/𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗴 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:

Streamlined event planning process with seamless event registration, event ticketing, and attendee engagement tools.

Enhanced brand visibility and recognition through custom-branded badges, lanyards, and other event products.

Access to eco-friendly alternatives for event materials, demonstrating a commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Comprehensive event solutions catering to events of all sizes, from small meetings to large conferences and virtual gatherings.

Potential cost savings with affordable and competitive pricing options for event management and custom-branded products.

The synergy of cutting-edge technology and innovative event products drives growth and boosts businesses in the event industry.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗱𝗲𝘅

Eventdex is an innovative event management platform known for its user-friendly interface and comprehensive features. Founded in 2016, and headquartered in New Jersey, Eventdex offers event organizers a robust event management platform for 𝗶𝗻-𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻, 𝗵𝘆𝗯𝗿𝗶𝗱 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘃𝗶𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗮𝗹 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 for 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗼𝗻-𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗯𝗮𝗱𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗲 𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁, 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗽𝗽, 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗻𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴. Eventdex's platform components are available standalone as well as a la carte, and it has a diverse range of integrations and features integrated. Eventdex caters to events of all sizes, from conferences and trade shows to virtual gatherings, making it a versatile choice for event planning needs. With its focus on enhancing attendee experiences, Eventdex has become a go-to solution for organizing memorable and successful events for thousands of customers and events. For more information, visit 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗱𝗲𝘅.𝗰𝗼𝗺 or email us at 𝘀𝗮𝗹𝗲𝘀@𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗱𝗲𝘅.𝗰𝗼𝗺

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗽𝗰/𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗴

pc/nametag, based in Wisconsin, is a leading provider of custom-branded products and unique event services. With over 40 years of industry expertise, pc/nametag offers a comprehensive range of event materials, including badge holders, custom name tags, lanyards, custom event badges and more, designed to cater to events of all sizes. Committed to sustainability, pc/nametag leads the way in offering eco-friendly alternatives, including 𝗯𝗶𝗼𝗱𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝗺𝗯𝗼𝗼 𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘆𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘆𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗯𝗮𝗱𝗴𝗲𝘀. At pc/nametag, sustainability means more than providing eco-friendly products and services; it's about being stewards of the environment, using resources wisely, and making a positive impact toward a greener future. Their unmatched customization options and focus on exceptional service set them apart as a preferred choice for event professionals worldwide.

𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗱𝗲𝘅 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁:

𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐝𝐞𝐱 𝐋𝐋𝐂

𝐃𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐚 𝐏. 𝐌𝐢𝐤𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐢

𝟕𝟑𝟐-𝟑𝟏𝟎-𝟒𝟒𝟑𝟏

𝐡𝐭𝐭𝐩𝐬://𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐝𝐞𝐱.𝐜𝐨𝐦

𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬@𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐝𝐞𝐱.𝐜𝐨𝐦

𝟐𝟖𝟏 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝟕𝟗, 𝐒𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐞 #𝟐𝟎𝟖,

𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞, 𝐍𝐉𝟎𝟕𝟕𝟓𝟏

𝗽𝗰/𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗴 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁:

𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬𝐥𝐞𝐲

𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬 & 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫

𝟔𝟎𝟖-𝟒𝟗𝟕-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖

𝐩𝐜𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐠.𝐜𝐨𝐦

𝐣𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬𝐥𝐞𝐲@𝐩𝐜𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐠.𝐜𝐨𝐦

𝟏𝟐𝟒 𝐇𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐫, 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐚, 𝐖𝐈 𝟓𝟑𝟓𝟗𝟑